New to the NFL but keen to place a wager on a game? We know that feeling. While there’s no shortage of NFL betting sites in the UK (more on those later), it’s good to know the best bet types before making a selection. This article will list and examine these options, advising you on the best ways to spend your money.

Point spread betting

One of the most common forms of sports betting, particularly in the NFL, point spread betting is also one of the simplest for a new fan to grasp. It’s a wager in which the oddsmaker handicaps the matchup by setting a margin of points by which the favourite is expected to win. The margin they set is known as the ‘points spread.’ The challenge for a punter is to determine if the favourite will win by more points than the spread (known as covering the spread) or if the underdog will lose by fewer points than the spread (‘beating the spread’).

Take this example involving a game between the Miami Dolphins and the Dallas Cowboys. Imagine the point spread is set at the Cowboys +7.5 and the Dolphins -7.5. In this scenario, the Dolphins are favourites to win, hence why they would start your bet with a negative points tally, which they are expected to overcome. The Cowboys are the underdogs, hence why they start with a positive tally, a sort of head start in this bet.

If you bet on the Dolphins to ‘cover the spread’. they have to win by more than 7.5 points for you to win your bet. If the final score is Dolphins 28, Cowboys 20, you’ve won your bet as they’ve won by 8 points. If you bet on the Cowboys to ‘beat the spread’, you win as long as they don’t lose by more than 7 points.

Moneyline betting

Another straightforward form of NFL betting, the moneyline approach involves a wager on which team will win a game, without involving point spreads or margins of victory. It’s one of the simplest forms of betting possible, and that’s why it’s probably best suited to beginners. Focusing on the fundamentals of betting allows you to concentrate on the form table and the best odds available. Speaking of, if you’re looking for the best NFL betting sites in the UK, you can find details on cheekypunter.com as they give honest appraisals of which sites to use and which to steer clear of.

The moneyline approach can teach punters about the basics of betting, and the eternal truths to keep in mind whenever you plan on rolling the dice. The negative numbers usually indicate the favourite’s odds, and the negative numbers usually indicate the underdog’s odds. For example, if the Cowboys are -200 and the Dolphins are +150 then the former are the favourites and the latter are the underdogs.

The great thing about the moneyline approach is that it can often boil a decision down to a gut feeling. Who do you think is most likely to win or most likely to lose? In those answers, you have your selections.

Over/Under (Total) Betting

Another popular betting approach is over/under betting. In this wager type, you place money on whether the combined total score of both teams in a game will be over or under a predetermined number set by the bookmaker. Once again, it’s rudimentary, and that’s the charm of it. You’re essentially betting on how exciting you think a game is going to be. Do both teams have poor attacking records and great defensive records? Perhaps back under a certain number of points. Do they have great attacks and poor defenses? Go above.

Here’s an example: The Dolphins are taking on the Kansas City Chiefs. The form table indicates that the Dolphins have a magnificent attack and the Chiefs have a leaky defense. It seems like a recipe for a game with a high points total. But what if the Chiefs have a great defense? Will they succumb to the power of the Dolphins? Or will they nullify them and create the conditions for a low-scoring game? It’s tricky.

The one thing to remember no matter the wager is that betting comes with risk. Don’t bet more than you can afford to lose, and make sure you do your research before making your selection. Don’t only look at the form guide or whatever table is available for you to consult. Consider the records of the teams concerned against one another. Do the Chiefs play well against the Dolphins usually? What about in Miami? Another thing to consider is which players are available for the game. These are all important pieces in the puzzle of a winning bet. Most importantly, though, have fun with it, and don’t be too hard on yourself if you get it wrong.