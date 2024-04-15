We are officially in mock draft season. And while we know mock drafts are more “entertaining” than “science,” they are fun to look at. Field Yates and Mel Kiper of ESPN did a 3-round mock draft this morning, and with pick #21, they have Miami selecting…

Round 1, Pick #21: Jared Verse, Edge – FSU

“I would have gone with Barton if he were available, but Verse is a stellar backup plan for Miami. He is a balanced pass-rusher who can set the edge in the run game.”

Round 2, Pick #55: Cooper Beebe, OG – Kansas

“I went edge rusher for the Dolphins in Round 1, which means I have to fill their need at guard with this pick. Beebe, who played left guard the past two seasons, has the experience and tools to be an early starter.”

Talented edge defender with the field demeanor, athleticism and skill set to rack up statistics in key categories fairly early in his NFL career. Verse dominated at Albany and then showed an ability to do the same at Florida State. He’s twitchy and compact, with explosiveness featured at the point of attack and in his upfield burst as a pass rusher. He’s great with his hands and does a nice job of diagnosing plays quickly and staying out of the clinches of offensive linemen looking to snatch him up. Verse’s ability to threaten the edge only bolsters his hellish speed-to-power bull-rushing ability to run tackles deep into the pocket. He can play up or down and should be in consideration for all defensive schemes looking to add a safe, high-impact edge.

STRENGTHS