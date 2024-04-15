We are officially in mock draft season. And while we know mock drafts are more “entertaining” than “science,” they are fun to look at. Field Yates and Mel Kiper of ESPN did a 3-round mock draft this morning, and with pick #21, they have Miami selecting…
Round 1, Pick #21: Jared Verse, Edge – FSU
“I would have gone with Barton if he were available, but Verse is a stellar backup plan for Miami. He is a balanced pass-rusher who can set the edge in the run game.”
Round 2, Pick #55: Cooper Beebe, OG – Kansas
“I went edge rusher for the Dolphins in Round 1, which means I have to fill their need at guard with this pick. Beebe, who played left guard the past two seasons, has the experience and tools to be an early starter.”
NFL.COM JARED VERSE DRAFT PROFILE
Talented edge defender with the field demeanor, athleticism and skill set to rack up statistics in key categories fairly early in his NFL career. Verse dominated at Albany and then showed an ability to do the same at Florida State. He’s twitchy and compact, with explosiveness featured at the point of attack and in his upfield burst as a pass rusher. He’s great with his hands and does a nice job of diagnosing plays quickly and staying out of the clinches of offensive linemen looking to snatch him up. Verse’s ability to threaten the edge only bolsters his hellish speed-to-power bull-rushing ability to run tackles deep into the pocket. He can play up or down and should be in consideration for all defensive schemes looking to add a safe, high-impact edge.
STRENGTHS
- Thrives with winning first step and unstoppable energy.
- Quick to close distance and mitigate his length disadvantage.
- Controls bigger blockers at the point with leverage, hands and power.
- Instincts allow for rapid diagnosis and attack of play development.
- Advanced GPS into the pocket, with multiple available rush routes.
- Uses sudden, combative hand work to beat the punch and grease the edge.
- Bend and strength to corner tightly to passer at efficient angles.
- Instantly converts his twitchy get-off into a menacing bull rush.
WEAKNESSES
- Lacks ideal size and length that teams covet.
- Unable to anchor deep when drive blockers get into him.
- Below-average footwork and wrap-up leads to missed tackles.
- Offensive tackles stall his rush plan with a firm punch.
- Has moments where rush wears down against size.
NFL.COM COOPER BEEBE DRAFT PROFILE
Overview
Wide-bodied guard who has been a model of consistency over the last four years, dialing in a very firm brand of football. While hand placement can be a little inconsistent, Beebe is still a bulldozer in cleats who jolts smaller players and moves big ones against their will. A lack of arm length will test him in certain interior matchups in the pros, and he will need to improve his technique to bolster his block sustain. He’s slow of foot and is likely to be pigeonholed into downhill-oriented rush attacks, but that has never prevented him from doing his job in pass protection. Beebe’s experience, girth and drive-blocking talent should make him a long-time starter who can step in right away.
Strengths
- Burly, broad frame with impressive level of density.
- Power merchant with ability to drive defenders against their will.
- Opens wide run lanes with kick-outs and wash-downs.
- Stays square to pass rushers in his pass sets.
- Wide and stout, making it hard to bull rush or quick-win him.
- Instincts provide the ability to locate and respond to twists.
Weaknesses
- Short arms will allow NFL rushers to get into his frame.
- Lacks ideal range and responsive athleticism in pass protection.
- Doesn’t have the snap quickness necessary to make back-side cutoffs.
- Can be slow getting out and around the corner when asked to pull.
- Inconsistent hand placement and grip hinder block sustain.