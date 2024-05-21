While appearing on WSVN with Josh Moser Sunday evening, long-time NFL agent Drew Rosenhaus discussed what he expects Tua’s contact to look like and how he would advise Tua if he were his agent.

Pertaining to Tua’s contract, “I think it has to be in the ballpark of Jared Goff. To me they are comparable players, when you look at Tua’s statistics comparable to Goff’s they are pretty close, and I’d be surprised if it’s not a comparable deal.” Rosenhaus said.

Jared Goff signed a four-year, $212 million extension on May 14th, with $170.6 million fully guaranteed, which included a $73 million signing bonus.

Goff and Tua have similar statistics over the last three seasons when looking at per-game averages. Tua has played in 43 games, throwing for 10,825 yards, and 70 touchdowns, with an average QBR of 98.8. Meanwhile, Goff has played in 48 games, throwing for 12,258 yards and 78 touchdowns, with an average QBR of 96.2. Goff does, however, have more playoff experience, having made the Superbowl with the Rams in 2019 and having good success in Detroit last season, making it to the NFC Championship game.

Rosenhaus continues, “I think the Dolphins have been planning all along to get Tua’s deal done. They have already sacrificed guys like Christian Wilkins, Robert Hunt, Emmanual Ogbah, Jerome Baker, and Xavian Howard. The Dolphins have been in a sort of budgetary discipline mode this entire off-season with their signings. With anticipation of getting guys like Tua’s deal done and others.”

When asked about Tua possibly holding out, Rosenhaus said, “As long as his agents feel that the Dolphins are negotiating in good faith, I don’t see a problem with him attending OTA’s. I think a lot people have confidence, within the team, the players, the coaches, everyone I’ve been around is pretty optomistinc that a deal is ultimatly gonna get done before training camp.”