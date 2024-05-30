Adam Schefter of ESPN is reporting that the Miami Dolphins and superstar WR Jaylen Waddle have agreed to a 3-year contract extension worth $84.75 million with $76 million guaranteed. This contract will make Waddle one of the Top 5 highest-paid wide receivers in the NFL.

Waddle will turn 26 in November and has been a prolific player for the Dolphins since they selected him 6th overall in the 2021 draft. He has 251 receptions for 3,385 yards and 18 touchdowns. He is a true #1 WR, and if not for Tyreek Hill in Miami, his production would be even greater.

Being only a 3-year extension, this will let Waddle test the market again before he hits the age of 30 and gets another big money deal in a few years, so from his side, this is a very smart business move, keeping it at a 3-year extension.

This signing will also have all of the attention shift to Tyreek Hill, who has one more year after this upcoming season on his contract. Can Miami keep both players on the team long-term, given the salary cap ramifications that would bring? Most likely, the answer to that question is no, but moving forward, will this be Tyreek’s final year in Miami, or will we be able to see Waddle and Tyreek play side by side for two more seasons? That is the million-dollar question at this moment.

For Chris Grier this is a huge signing and takes a lot off of his plate at this time. Now he can focus on the Tua contract extension and possibly locking up Jaelan Phillips and Jevon Holland as well. Holland is in the final year of his contract and will be a free agent next offseason.