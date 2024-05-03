Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network is reporting that the Miami Dolphins have agreed to terms with free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. It’s a 1-year deal worth up to $8.25 million. The base salary is $3 million.

Odell Beckham will be a perfect fit in Mike McDaniel’s offense, which is wide receiver-based, and the wide receivers are the primary component of what makes the offense work.

Beckman will be 32 in November and has been one of the most prolific wide receivers in the NFL since entering the league in 2014. He has started 97 of 110 games and has 59 career touchdowns. In 2023, he played in 14 games, started 6, and had 35 receptions for 565 yards and three touchdowns.

Beckham won a Super Bowl with the Rams; in a game, he caught a touchdown and also injured his knee, which caused him to miss the 2022 season. He is a 2X-Second Team All-Pro, 3X Pro Bowl player, who was also the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2014. He has previously played with the Giants, Browns, Rams, and Ravens.

The Dolphins have two elite wide receivers in Hill and Waddle but are in desperate need of WR depth at this time. This offseason, they have lost Chase Claypool, and Robbie Chosen. They did re-sign Braxton Berrios and River Cracraft.

In 2023, when Tyreek Hill was injured vs the Titans, he was never 100% when he did return to the field. Jaylen Waddle was also less than 100% at the end of the season, and Miami’s offense suffered during that time and during the playoff run and playoff game.

This offseason, the Dolphins have greatly upgraded their Wide Receiver room both in free agency and the draft with Odell Beckham Jr., Malik Washington, and Tajh Washington.

