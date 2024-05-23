Like other areas of interaction between service providers and customers, the gambling industry actively uses promotional tools. If we talk specifically about online casinos, the most effective promo used here are bonuses. They are available in various types and forms. To activate many of them, casinos offer the use of promo codes. In this review you will find answers to questions:

What are they?

What types of bonuses are they used for?

How can you get a bonus code from an online casino?

What is Casino Bonus Code: Definition, Features, and Types

Promo codes or bonus codes are combinations of symbols necessary to activate bonuses. Such combinations can be random (e.g. Vu1_rT45). They can be in the form of individual words (SUMMER) or whole phrases (HAPPY_NEW_YEAR). The first option is more commonly used for personalized codes and limited entry promotions. Promo codes in the form of words or phrases are used for bonuses that are available to all players or to many punters.

Casino Bonuses Available to Players by Promo Code

As already mentioned, bonus codes can be used for different types of promotions. Here you can even distinguish several principles of classification. The first of them is the classification by the way of receiving the bonus. According to this criterion, there are deposit and no deposit bonuses, for each of which there are different procedures for using special codes.

If the player wants to activate a deposit bonus (to find out exactly what type of promotion the casino offers, you can read the terms and conditions of the promotion), it is necessary to activate it:

Enter the promo code in the appropriate field. Check that it is correct and confirm your entry. Make a deposit in the amount specified in the bonus description. Wait for the money to be credited and activate the bonus.

It is very important to follow the above steps for this type of bonus. If the player first makes a deposit and then enters the code, the bonus will not be credited. In order to activate it, you have to make another deposit, which is not always conducive to successfully wagering.

With no deposit bonus everything is much easier. No deposit is required to activate this type of bonus. Therefore, the user only needs to enter the code and activate the bonus. If there are any difficulties (the bonus does not appear in the available, the code is not accepted), you should contact the casino support. However, before contacting them, it is necessary to make sure that the characters are entered correctly and that the no deposit bonus online has not expired.

Another criterion by which promo codes are categorized is the type of bonus. According to this principle, there are two categories:

The first one is bonuses for already registered users. Let’s call it “classic”. In this case, in order to use a bonus code, it is necessary to enter it in a special field located in the profile, cashier or other sections of the casino. In any case, only authorized players can use such a code.

The second category is welcome bonuses. To activate such promo casinos can offer two ways: entering the code during registration and entering the code after registration. In the first case, the symbols must be specified in the process of filling out the registration form. This option is usually relevant for affiliate bonuses – promos from casino partners. In the second case, the bonus code is entered after the first authorization. This format corresponds to what we call “classic”.

The third principle of classification is the degree of availability. As mentioned in our earlier review, online casinos can offer publicly available bonuses and promos with limited availability, including personalized bonuses for individual players.

Presentations to the first category of players are usually announced in “open” sources (website, mailing list, SMS). As for personal bonuses, the codes for their receipt casinos send only in private messages, using for this purpose available on the projects methods.

How to Get Casino Bonus Code: Available Ways and Their Features

Depending on the type of bonus for which the casino offers a promo code, categorize and ways to get these codes. We are talking about affiliate offers and casino promotions. Affiliate bonus codes can be obtained in the following ways:

Copy from the casino partner site. Such codes should be entered during registration or after authorization.

Go to the link on the partner site (in this case, the promo code will be activated automatically).

Win in a contest or promotion held by the partner project.

Find it in a group or publisher of the partner project in one of the social networks.

Receive in SMS or personal message for fulfilling any special conditions.

The last option is relevant for active users of a partner resource. Also, personal codes from partners for registration in the online casino can offer players who already have experience playing at other online gambling sites. As for promotions from the best casino online, they are received on the site, in the newsletter and in personal messages. Everything depends on the type of bonus and possible restrictions on access to it.