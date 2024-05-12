The Dolphins lost free agents Brandon Jones and DeShone Elliott during the offseason. Jordan Poyer was added to the Dolphins as a free agent from Buffalo. During the 2023 season, he made 101 total tackles (67 solo tackles). After seven seasons with the Bills, Poyer was released on March 6, 2024.

Patrick McMorris was drafted by the Dolphins in the sixth round to add talent to the safety position this offseason as well. During his five collegiate seasons, McMorris recorded 252 tackles (11 for loss), six interceptions, broke up 23 passes, forced two fumbles, and recovered four.

In addition to McMorris, the Dolphins signed three undrafted rookie defensive backs: Jordan Colbert, Mark Perry, and Isaiah Johnson. Johnson will also be tried out at safety during the offseason.

Jordan Poyer will start alongside Javon Holland, with Elijah Campbell and Nik Needham (who, from unconfirmed reports, may be switching positions from cornerback to safety) as backups or as a third safety if Anthony Weaver deploys the three-safety look the Ravens like.

Needham has been working with the safeties in minicamp from reports. Could Needham, a fifth-year veteran who has started 27 of his 61 NFL games, be considering a full-time switch to safety?

At the bare minimum, he’s being cross-trained to play it in Anthony Weaver’s new defense. His offseason assignment is the best indicator of whether the position switch is serious. Returning from the Achilles injury, he was a dime safety in various packages last season. Since then, the Dolphins have used Needham as a safety in specific packages and have long praised his intelligence, which allows him to cross-train at two different positions.

Could Needham be the fourth safety in the 2024 defense? It appears to be an option being explored. The Dolphins cannot go into the season with Campbell, Needham, a sixth-round pick, and three undrafted free agents as the only depth behind Holland and Poyer.

It would be wise for the Miami Dolphins to add one of the unsigned free-agent safeties. It would be a dream come true if Justin Simmons signed with the Dolphins, but I think he will demand a contract that Miami may not be able to afford.

The Seahawks’ Jamal Adams plays closer to the line of scrimmage, and Seattle is considering bringing him back as a linebacker. Although I like him a lot, he has been plagued by injuries throughout his career.

Micah Hyde played with Buffalo for a long time and was a teammate of Poyer’s. Coming off his worst season, he gave up a 72% completion percentage and had a 118 quarterback ranking against him. Either he just had a bad season, or he’s going through a major decline.

In his most recent season, Quandre Diggs racked up 95 tackles and one interception. He has played in three Pro Bowls. His contract could be reasonable, and he would be a good fit.

Eddie Jackson, formerly of the Bears, and Marcus Maye, formerly of the Saints and Jets, are potential backups. The Miami Dolphins need depth in this area, and it would be a huge problem if they lost safety during the season, given how the depth chart sits today. Hopefully, Chris Grier will address this before the season starts.