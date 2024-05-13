Over the last few months, the Miami Dolphins have added many new players to their roster. They replaced Christian Wilkins with multiple rotation options, their newest draft class showed out at Rookie camp with a large group of UDFAs, and OBJ made things official by signing that contract last week.

So, with all these new faces, I’ve looked at four names who could be looking over their shoulder at the time of roster cuts

Jeff Wilson Jr

Jeff Wilson is clearly quite some way behind Raheem Mostert and DeVon Achane after their explosive seasons last year, but he still found himself brought back for this year in that RB3 slot. But then Miami drafted Jaylen Wright, and not only did they draft Wright, they traded a 3rd round pick from next year to do it, and the very early signs are positive about what he will bring to this offense. With Alec Ingold guaranteed a roster spot, four places have already been taken up in this McDaniel backfield. Will Jeff Wilson take place number 5? Or will they move on from him in favor of a Chris Brooks type, who they can develop and keep around longer term at a cheaper price? Theres enough doubt for Wilson to be looking over his shoulder I think.

Erik Ezukanma

When I think of Ezukanma, I can see potential. We see flash plays from practice or off-season workouts every year, even pre-season games. But when the regular season comes around, there is next to no impact. Miami has had many wide receivers like that over the years. But with Odell Beckham Jr. now in the room, Jonnu Smith getting some targets at tight end, and the newly drafted Washington’s joining the fold, there may not be room for Ezukanma and his unrealized potential.

Grier always stays loyal to his draft picks, so I am sure he will get a chance to show he belongs, but I can see time running out on this particular project.

Braxton Berrios

But if Grier wants to keep his draft projects in the room, other WRs must start sweating. River Cracraft could well be on this list, but it is well known how much the staff and top-end wide receivers in this franchise value Cracraft and his selfless route running, blocking, and scheme knowledge. So, the next one to consider for me is Braxton Berrios. Despite sitting behind Durham Smythe in wide receiver yards last season, he was positioned as WR3 before the draft; we have seen three wide receivers enter the room since then. But Berrios can rely on the fact that he’s our chief kick and punt returner, right? Well… maybe not.

The changes in kick-off rules could change the game for returners. Players with different skill sets who wouldn’t usually be in the mix could start getting looks in this new world of kick returns. And if someone like Tahj Washington proves valuable in that role, Berrios could find his skills less valuable and no longer required.

Channing Tindall

Channing Tindall feels like a boxer clinging on in the final rounds. I can’t remember many plays where Tindall has flashed his potential. No matter the issues at linebacker and no matter our issues with mobile quarterbacks defensively, Tindall has not yet been able to carve any role for himself.

For me, he’s becoming somewhat of the Noah Igbinoghene of the linebacker room. Still around because we spent a draft pick on him, but on borrowed time until the room gets too full. With the signings of Anthony Walker and Jordyn Brooks, that time may be coming sooner than later for Tindall.

There are more obvious names who are unlikely to make the roster, but I wanted to look at some names in that grey area—those who usually find themselves on a roster but could be slipping toward that 53 cutoff point this time around.

These parameters will no doubt shift when the Xavien Howard money hits, and we will probably bring in people to beef up our offensive line and expand our safety room. But for now, these four need to put in the hours and make sure they make an impression on themselves during Training Camp.