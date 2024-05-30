The Dolphins have a tradition of honoring players through the Ring of Honor rather than retiring in numbers. This approach allows the team to celebrate the achievements and contributions of its legends while keeping the numbers available for future players.

However, the decision not to reissue numbers like #54 and #99 reflects the organization’s immense respect for Thomas and Taylor. This unofficial retirement is a testament to their enduring legacy and the recognition of their impact on the franchise. Yet another Dolphins defender deserves to be in the Ring of Honor.

Cameron Wake, one of the most dominant defensive players in Miami Dolphins history, deserves a place in the Dolphins’ Ring of Honor. His career, marked by perseverance, exceptional performance, and significant contributions to the team’s legacy, makes a compelling case for this recognition.

Wake’s journey to the NFL was anything but conventional. He was out of the league after going undrafted in 2005 and a brief stint with the New York Giants. However, he did not let this setback deter him. Wake signed with the BC Lions in the Canadian Football League (CFL) in 2007, where he quickly became a standout player, winning CFL’s Most Outstanding Rookie Award and later the Most Outstanding Defensive Player Award twice.

His performance in the CFL demonstrated his resilience and relentless work ethic, qualities that would become his hallmark in the NFL.

In 2009, the Miami Dolphins took a chance on Wake, signing him to a contract that proved to be a franchise-altering decision. Wake quickly established himself as a premier pass rusher, becoming a cornerstone of the Dolphins’ defense for a decade. Over his ten seasons with Miami, Wake recorded 98 sacks, placing him second on the Dolphins’ all-time sack list, just behind the legendary Jason Taylor.

His ability to consistently disrupt opposing quarterbacks made him a perennial Pro Bowler and an All-Pro selection.

Wake’s impact on the field extended beyond his impressive statistics. He was a leader in the locker room and on the field, known for his intense work ethic and professional demeanor.

His game-winning safety in overtime against the Cincinnati Bengals in 2013, one of the most iconic plays in Dolphin’s history, exemplifies his knack for delivering in crucial moments. Additionally, Wake’s five-sack performance against the Tennessee Titans in 2012 is a testament to his game-changing abilities.

As a young Dolphins fan, I remember doing Cam’s sack celebration with him after every sack, and he was one of my favorite Dolphins growing up.

One memory that comes to mind is Cam’s and Ndamukong Suh’s sack on Jets quarterback Bryce Petty. I wish Wake could have gotten his one hundredth sack as a Dolphin but putting him in the ring of honor would do for me.

Wake’s legacy with the Dolphins is one of excellence and inspiration. He overcame significant odds to make it to the NFL and thrive and become one of the league’s elite pass rushers. Wake survived the dark days of Dolphins football and was a highlight of the 2010s.

His story is a powerful testament to perseverance, dedication, and hard work. For younger players and fans, Wake embodies the spirit of never giving up and continuously striving for greatness.

Beyond his on-field achievements, Wake has also been a positive force in the community. His involvement in various charitable activities and community service projects has made a lasting impact off the field. Wake’s commitment to giving back has further endeared him to the Dolphins’ fan base and the broader Miami community.

Cameron Wake’s journey, dominance, leadership, and contributions on and off the field make him a quintessential candidate for the Dolphins’ Ring of Honor.

His inclusion would not only celebrate his remarkable career but also inspire future generations of Dolphins players and fans. Wake’s legacy is firmly etched in Dolphins’ history, and enshrining him in the Ring of Honor would be a fitting tribute to his extraordinary impact on the franchise.