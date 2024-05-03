The Miami Dolphins are expected to sign star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., according to Tom Pelissero & Ian Rappaport. Odell has recorded 59 touchdowns and 7,932 yards in his career and made three Pro-Bowl while also winning a Superbowl with the LA Rams in 2022.

Odell Beckham Jr. hasn’t exactly lit the NFL world on fire these last few seasons. Since the start of the 2020 season, Beckham has only played in 35 games, recording 11 touchdowns and 1,421 yards, for an average of 40.6 yards per game.

Odell finally had a somewhat healthy season in 2023, playing in 14 games, where he recorded 565 yards and 3 touchdowns. His best football is undeniably behind him, but that’s not to say he can’t bring something important to the team. Odell can play all three wide-receiver positions, adds more depth to the WR room, and would be a good locker-room presence.

But given his past struggles to stay healthy and the addition of Malik Washington, what role will Odell have in this offense?

Entering Day 3 of the NFL Draft, there were very few prospects left on the board who interested me more than Malik Washington. The fifth-year Senior from Virginia had a truly breakout year in 2023. He ended the season with 1,426 yards receiving, which was good for fourth in the nation, and 110 receptions, which led all of College Football.

Malik’s collegiate career started off a bit slow during his first four years at Northwestern, but he knew that he had more left in the tank. After talking with Coach Elliott at Virginia and being told Coach Elliott’s plan of running the Virginia offense through him in 2023, Malik made the decision to enter the transfer portal and go to Virginia.

Malik was interviewed before the draft by NFL legend Steve Smith Sr., where he said some very encouraging things. When asked about facing man coverage, Malik said “A guy isn’t going to line up across from me and feel confident, and feel excited. I’m not gonna let that happen. I think about it every Saturday, I’m going out there to embarrass somebody. I’m trying to make someone question if they should even be playing this game, I’m trying to keep defensive coordinators stay up a little bit later at night.”

Malik finished the 2023 NCAA Season in the Top 3 in almost every measurable metric when facing man coverage.

So, what can you expect from Malik Washington? He lacks the top-end speed that most of the other Dolphins playmakers possess, but he brings an aspect of physicality and quickness to the offense that should be very interesting to watch. He has elite quickness, excellent short to medium route running, exceptional range for a player his height, and an uncanny ability to make the first tackler miss.

In the open field, Washington is a problem for defenses. He has the running style of a running back. He is shifty and elusive but also not afraid to lower his shoulder and fight through tacklers. In other words, Malik Washington is a dog.

When Chris Grier and Coach McDaniel made the phone call to tell Malik he had been drafted, they dropped a few very interesting nuggets of information. Grier said, “He (McDaniel) zeroed in on you, he’s been bugging me to draft you for the last couple of rounds.” McDaniel now on the phone to Malik, “That’s an understatement, I’ve been seriously annoying him to draft you… Your rookie year can be very productive if you are a pro. Which I know you can be immediately because you’re going to have the opportunity.”

Malik Washington also graduated with two degrees: a Psychology degree with a certificate in Organizational Leadership from Northwestern as well as a master’s Degree in Higher Education.