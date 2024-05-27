It will be a major problem for the Miami Dolphins if quarterback Tua Tagovailoa gets injured at any point this upcoming season and misses multiple weeks. Tua is the Dolphins’ franchise quarterback; regardless of what people may think or believe of him, he is the best quarterback by far and away on the Miami Dolphins roster.

The Dolphins expect him to put up big numbers this year, repeat what he did last season, and raise his game in the process. If he cannot play, backup quarterbacks like Mike White or Skylar Thompson will step in as quarterbacks, but that may be ugly to watch.

Thompson finished the season with 105 passing attempts, 60 completions, one touchdown, and three interceptions to go along with his 105 attempts. He had a passer rating of 62.2.

As a rookie, he was thrust into the spotlight. He finished 1-1 in the regular season and lost his only playoff game against the Buffalo Bills in 2022. Last year, I thought he would improve, but he regressed, losing the backup spot to Mike White.

Mike White has thrown 313 passes and completed 196 for a career completion percentage of 62.6 percent. He has nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions. His passer rating is 76.1. He played very little in his first season with the Dolphins. His two notable moments were a long touchdown pass and a pick 6.

White and Thompson have limited NFL experience, so it is unclear how they would perform if called into action for an extended period of time in 2024. If either of them started, the Dolphins’ offense would struggle to succeed. Consequently, the team’s performance would suffer, and it would not be as competitive as when Tua was in charge.

The Dolphins will likely rely on their defense and running game to compensate for Tua’s absence. The coaching staff would also need to adjust the game plan and play calling to accommodate the strengths and weaknesses of the backup quarterbacks.

The Dolphins would certainly face a challenge in this situation. You can tell I’m not a big fan of Mike White or Skylar Thompson.

I believe the Dolphins should upgrade their backup quarterback position in the future, either through the NFL Draft, a trade, or free agency.

As a result of the salary cap, they are more likely to have to draft one. In almost every NFL draft, a team should draft a quarterback. There is no way to predict what will happen to your starter.

Let us hope Tua can play another full season, and this is a non-topic in 2024.