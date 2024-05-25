It is no secret that some on the defensive side of the ball were all too happy to be rid of former Defensive Coordinator Vic Fangio when news broke he would be leaving the Miami Dolphins to join the Philadelphia Eagles.

Fangio had his reasons for returning to the team he helped prepare to face the Chiefs in Super Bowl 57. Fangio stated in interviews that not only did he hope to cap off his career there, but the move was personal, too, as his 97-year-old mother lives just two hours north of the city.

It was an understandable move, but Dolphins players took the time to express their happiness with the change in their own ways.

Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey said on X that he “won’t ever forgive dude for not utilizing our full skillset” in an appreciation post for now former Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavain Howard.

Safety Jevon Holland posted a video of himself kicking rocks when the news broke, but he stated that this was purely coincidental.

Jevon Holland just posted a video on him kicking rocks😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/DIBJcpFoSf — King of Phinland🐬👑 (@KingOfPhinland) January 24, 2024

Four months later, it seems Jevon Holland is keeping up that energy. In an interview about the defense under new Defensive Coordinator Anthony Weaver, Jevon Holland said that it seems like “a complete 180” from the defense last year. Holland said that Weaver “relates to players” and “It’s the fact that he’s a good person that makes a difference.” when asked where he differs from Fangio.

Holland seemed to imply that Fangio was not a good person with this comment, and according to Omar Kelly, the Dolphins’ safety is not only not alone in his dislike of Fangio; it’s an opinion shared by the rest of the locker room.

Dolphins S Jevon Holland on Anthony Weaver taking over at DC after Vic Fangio last year: “A complete 180.” Holland raved about how Weaver relates to players. Asked what the difference is with Weaver, Holland said: “It’s the fact that he’s a good person that makes a difference.” pic.twitter.com/LXhQbdbmh1 — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) May 21, 2024

Holland wasn’t the only player to voice his support of former Baltimore Ravens defensive line coach, “He’s been great, man,” new Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks said when asked. “He’s been a great leader for us so far. Very smart high football IQ as you would expect. I’m excited to play for him.”

It seems the team is already on the same page as the new defensive coordinator, and we will wait to see how that translates to the field this year.

Last season, the Dolphins defense gave up 23 points a game, keeping them just out of the bottom 10 in points allowed. Miami hopes that Anthony Weaver can bring some of the knowledge on display in Baltimore, which gave up 16.5 points a game, making them #1 in the league in points allowed.