With hot summer days right around the corner and NFL rookie mini-camps opening around the league, it’s appropriate to highlight some key dates regarding Miami Dolphins news as we enter this rather slow period of the news cycle.

May 10th – Dolphins opened rookie mini-camp today.

Rookie mini camp starts today. Inching closer to football season! #GoFins — Tom Ernisse (@DolphinsTalkTom) May 10, 2024

May 15th – The 2024 NFL Schedule will be released at 8 pm ET. The Dolphins have the 24th hardest schedule coming up in 2024, according to CBS Sports.

All 17 matchups are finalized for the Miami Dolphins next season pic.twitter.com/lyrB85nypS — NFL Schedule Update (@NerdingonNFL) January 8, 2024

May 20th-22nd – NFL spring meetings in Nashville, TN

May 28th-31st – Miami Dolphins organized team activities and workouts.

June 4th-6th – Miami Dolphins – Mandatory Mini-camp – Fingers crossed we will hear positive news regarding Bradley Chubb and Jalen Phillips at this time

July 17th – Franchise Tag-deadline – Currently the Dolphins do not have a franchise\tag designation on any player for the 2024 season.

Late July– Start of NFL training camps

August 1st – NFL Hall of Fame Game – Chicago Bears vs. Houston Texans from Canton, Ohio.