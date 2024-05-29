On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Marisa Marino is joined by three ladies of Dolphins Twitter (Doll, Jennifer Forbush, and Brittney) to discuss all of the hot topics in the world of the Miami Dolphins. They discuss if 2024 is a “Playoff Win or Bust” type of season for the Dolphins as they currently hold the NFL’s longest playoff win drought. And if they do not win a playoff game, is Mike McDaniel’s job in trouble? They then talk about Tua and if he will get a contract extension this offseason and what are expectations for him this upcoming season? And they discuss which players they want to see on the field this year and who may have a breakout season. All this and more is on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

