Several questions have been raised regarding the depth and development of the Dolphins’ secondary heading into 2024, especially the group of cornerbacks Miami has on their roster. As part of the team’s efforts to address the issue of safety depth, the team selected Patrick McMorris in the sixth round of the draft. In my last article, I discussed that they still have a lot of work to do in that regard. A cornerback was only added to Miami’s roster after the draft when they signed a few as undrafted free agents.

Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard was released from his contract earlier this year. Howard played eight seasons in the Miami Dolphins’ lineup, making him the franchise’s longest-tenured player.

Kendall Fuller was signed by the Dolphins as a replacement for Howard to start opposite Jalen Ramsey as the starting cornerback. Kader Kohou, Cam Smith, and Nik Needham are the players who provide depth to the position group and back up the starters.

Without drafting a cornerback, it would suggest that the Dolphins are satisfied with who they have at the moment. There is a risk that this team will take a step back in 2024 if Cam Smith and Kader Kohou do not take their game up a level and improve on the field.

Some feel the Dolphins upgraded the corner position on their roster by letting go of Howard and acquiring Kendall Fuller. Not everyone agrees with that statement, though, so it will be interesting to see how this plays out over the course of the season.

Despite this, let’s be honest with ourselves. Over the last two years, Howard has missed games and, at times, played with nagging injuries that hindered his play on the field. In my opinion, Howard’s salary was not worth what he was paid by the Dolphins.

During the last two seasons in Washington, while Fuller was in the league, he made 131 tackles and five interceptions, scored two touchdowns, and missed only two games during those two years. It is also important to note that he has a very team-friendly contract. His passer rating against and the number of touchdowns he gave up are a reason for concern, though, to be fair.

Other Dolphins personnel liked what they saw in practice from Cam Smith. Vic Fangio apparently didn’t feel the 2023 rookie was ready, though.

I think Kader Kohou will also be able to bounce back from a disappointing season. This past season, the Dolphins’ defense relied too heavily on keeping players in place instead of moving Ramsey or their best corner to the best wide receiver on the opposing team.

I also fully expect Nik Needham to return to full strength after returning from a major injury last season.

I don’t see the Dolphins adding more cornerbacks to their roster at this time. I am sure they want to see how the young players at this position perform in training camp, but it is a position worth keeping an eye on, as if Cam Smith and Kader Kohou cannot be reliable contributors at a somewhat high level, Miami may be in the market to add a veteran corner come late summer or early fall.