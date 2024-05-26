On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike discusses all of the hot topics in the world of the Miami Dolphins. First, Mike discusses Miami’s strategic decision regarding Tua Tagovailoa’s contract, advocating for the financial prudence of letting him play out his 5th year and potentially using the franchise tag next season. He also delves into the notable improvements in Miami’s offense during this offseason, highlighting key positions. Lastly, Mike addresses the ongoing controversy between Jevon Holland and Vic Fangio, analyzing the impact and implications of Holland’s repeated attacks on the defensive coordinator. All this and more is on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

