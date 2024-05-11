After my offensive look in a previous article, I started weighing up the current defensive situation for our Dolphins. The article I wrote on the offense had many positive reasons for this to be a special season on that side of the football this year and was clear about fixing the obvious hole on that side of the ball.

Defensively, it’s a lot more murky for me. There are bigger holes to fill. There are injuries to recover from, and a new defensive coordinator in town could change the entire style of defense. That isn’t necessarily a bad thing, either. Vic Fangio is a legend in the game, but the fit wasn’t right in Miami, so change is welcome. It just makes things harder to predict.

I, for one, am extremely happy with the Coach Weaver appointment. Everyone you hear talks about him as a future NFL head coach. His players love him, and he brings energy and passion like Coach McDaniel. It definitely feels like we have the ying to our yang and a good personnel fit with this extremely talented and passionate coach.

So what about the defensive options, and how do they measure up from last year?

INTERIOR PASS RUSH – WORSE

We lost Christian Wilkins. It is as simple as that.

We couldn’t keep him, not on that kind of money. That would never happen, which was obvious as soon as the deal was announced. And you can argue and factor in that in Baltimore, Coach Weaver has a much bigger committee feel to his interior defensive line, so maybe replacing Wilkins with multiple players and not one big splash will work out for us in the end.

Then, I will also factor in Zach Sieler. He is coming off the best spell of his career and is clearly in line to be our DT1 for the coming season, and at a fraction of the money that Wilkins got paid.

While Teair Tart isn’t on that elite list of defensive tackles getting paid right now, he can be a very valuable contributor who can rotate in and out of the lineup and really have an impact, especially when defending the run. There is also the fantastic chemistry between him and David Long Jr., forcing play towards Long and bringing the best out of him, too, Making Tart another addition not to overlook.

So, there is a lot of reasoning to suggest we are not as bad in this position as many pundits would have us believe. However, right now and before snaps are taken, we lost Christian Wilkins and replaced with depth and journeymen. It could work out alright, but it feels worse to me right now.

EDGE PASS RUSH – I HAVE NO IDEA

WOW, this is a hard one to figure out. So, let’s take stock.

We have Jaelen Phillips and Bradley Chubb. Two number-one pass rushers. They work great in tandem as a pair, and both played their best football as Dolphins last year. But … they’re both hurt. We have nothing but speculation as to when they will be back, and we can’t even guess if they will come back as the same player that left. Will they be as quick? As sharp? As strong? And even if they are, will they need a few weeks to shake off the rust? Who knows?

Then, we take out the fact that Emmanual Ogbah and Andrew Van Ginkel both left. Both of these players should not be overlooked. Van Ginkel gets a lot of love from the fanbase, and rightly so. He also signed a deal that felt like one we could have been able to match. Losing Hunt and Wilkins stung, but deep down, we all know we couldn’t have paid that money. But we could have for Van Ginkel.

Ogbah isn’t looked back on so fondly. Everyone wanted and expected him to be let go. But really, that was because of his contract more than him being a player. At a time when we were rebuilding, Ogbah was a shining light. He was a menace with batting down passes. He played his part in this rebuild, and I thank him for it. And between them, these two players leave a hole.

I love the addition of Shaq Barrett. He will easily replace Ogbah’s contribution. He will play hard and be very motivated, so that is a positive addition to counter the two who left. But will he be able to replace them while covering Chubb and Phillips while they return to 100%?

Replacements also came in through the draft. Coach McDaniel finally had a first-round pick and spoke about loving Edge players last year. They spent this pick on Chop Robinson. Massive upside, explosive speed and power, and a heart the size of South Beach. But beyond that, it is all potential—no substantial statistics to work from. I do think he is in the perfect environment to succeed and realize that potential, but when will we see that pay off? Week 1? Or maybe down the line in Year 2 or 3? Hard to say, and with the questions over Chubb and Phillips, maybe we need him ready before he is actually ready.

Finally, Mo Kamara. By all accounts, he was a steal in this draft; some pundits had him in the top 60 … so why didn’t general managers agree on draft weekend? Why did he end up 150+, and will we see answers to those questions?

There are statistics to support the narrative that we may see Kamara outperform Chop in the initial stages of their careers. But is it enough to cover the gaps between those who left and those who were injured? That’s a big ask… Who knows?

Which is where I am… WHO THE HELL KNOWS with our pass rush? On paper, it could be awesome.

Chubb and Phillips could be back early in the season, and Phillips even for Week 1. We could have a new star on our hands in Chop Robinson. Shaq Barratt could potentially start showing the form that won him his Super Bowl ring. There is a whole host of potential to replace cold, hard production that has left the building…

We need to see that potential realized to claim it as better, and I have no idea if that will come through.

LB – BETTER

In my eyes, our linebacker situation is in a better position. I am talking interior here, too; our edge linebackers are factored in the above section. In that linebacker room, we lost Jerome Baker, a man who has been a Dolphin for a long time, who played hard, and who was a committed member of this franchise.

While I appreciated the man, I am happy with the idea of upgrading. Jordyn Brooks comes in as a direct replacement for me, and if he can stay healthy, he has the potential to build a partnership with David Long Jr. that Baker never really took beyond the expected level.

Brooks also brings that attitude shift; I love that. He has the ability to be nastier, tougher, and less compromising. I am sick of Buffalo bullying us, hitting us harder, and running through tackles. That Josh Allen run where he burst through the final whiffed challenges still enrages me. Brooks won’t let that happen, Coach Weaver won’t let that happen, and that attitude shift is long overdue, in my opinion.

Brooks, along with the addition of Anthony Walker Jr, will give this group a bit of edge and nastiness that it hasn’t had in a while. This will be a better group … provided they can stay healthy.

CB – BETTER (just by a little, though)

This is a hard one. We have lost Xavien Howard, and that stings. The man was a Dolphin for a long time and was a Dolphin through some of the most difficult times in this organization’s history. But the Xavien Howard we lost wasn’t the same Xavien Howard we will grow to remember. He was far from the production, which led to that interception streak. He had slowed down, and as much as I hate to think it, it felt like his heart was no longer in Miami anymore.

I’m still saying that we lost a legitimate defense starter, which would need replacing.

We also lost Eli Apple, and my god, it feels like his absence will improve us. Can anyone remember a game where we spoke about Eli Apple in a positive light? He was either not talked about at all, or we were cursing his name. It feels like just clearing him out will help us.

Then, a new starter walked in, a signing that caught many of us off guard. Kendall Fuller, a productive Kendall Fuller, signed his deal to come down to Miami. We replaced the legitimate starter we lost in Xavien Howard in that deal. We will see whether he can have the same impact as Howard on the decline.

The final thing that makes me feel better is a player we already have. Cam Smith. He didn’t get a look last season with Vic; he was barely given a chance. But Coach Weaver could look his way to replace those Eli Apple snaps. Smith was 2nd round pick just a year ago. A player valued highly enough to be considered Best Available in Chris Greir’s eyes when more obvious need fillers were available. Under Coach Weaver, I believe we will see opportunities for Cam Smith, and I get the sense that the size of the chip on his shoulder has grown bigger over the last 12 months.

I’d like to see another in-depth piece added, but I think this group will be better—just by a little, though.

SAFETY – WORSE

This isn’t about our starters. This is about our depth. There is none.

We have two players on the Dolphins roster right now at this position that I really like. Jordan Poyer and Jevon Holland. Holland is one of our best players; of course, he is; he is one of the best in his position in the league at safety. Jordan Poyer has finally moved to Miami and will bring some of that Buffalo fight I feel our defense has been missing. As a starting pair, that is exciting.

But they are the only two listed on our roster. If they play 100% of snaps without injury or rest, we will be fine… but this isn’t Madden and a video game.

Now, fair enough, Elijah Campbell is still on the roster and listed as a DB, and the word this week is that Nik Needham will finally complete his transition to safety, which has been speculated for some time. However, we all know Campbell is kept around for his special team contributions more than any quality DB production.

Even though Needham is one of our best UDFAs of recent years, transitioning to a new position off the back of missing a lot of football through injury, there’s no guarantee we get what we need from him.

We also have later-round draft pick Patrick McMorris, but that pick puzzled so many. He didn’t have great tape or a great combine, and his RAS score had red all over it. He was a puzzling pick, and I could not feel confident being back up to those two starters.

I know Brandon Jones and DeShon Elliott were not elite starters, and neither had a clear injury record. But losing them and only bringing in the aging Poyer on a one-year deal… doesn’t scream improvement to me.

I am aware that it is likely that we will see players from our Cornerback depth drop into safety positions in certain looks and schemes in addition to Needham’s switch, but again, it doesn’t feel enough for me.

This position is the equivalent of the offensive line in my offensive look article. We still need additions. On the offensive line, we need starters, but that isn’t the case here. But when that Xavien Howard money drops, I hope we go out and bring some bodies into this room. And with the likes of Justin Simmons, Jamal Adams, Quandre Diggs, and Eddie Jackson still available on the free-agent market, there is definitely the possibility that we can get better here. We are just not there yet.

And that brings my defensive look to a close. There are far more questions than answers here compared to my offensive look. And the biggest question is health. This unit was decimated by injuries in those biggest games last season. We can’t afford that again.

Phillips and Chubb, when will they be back? Can Brooks and Walker stay fit in the linebacker room to make a long-term impact? And will the rest of the defense stay healthy enough to cover them all if not?

And then the potential. Kamara, Chop, and Smith, will they realize their potential enough to make an impact in the way we would need them to?

Far more questions than answers and plenty of work for new defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver.