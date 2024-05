On this episode of That’s Another Miami Dolphins 1st Down Podcast, Stephen Daniels and Josh Moser from WSVN South Florida discuss the official beginning of Miami Dolphins OTAs and Tua’s contract situation heading into the summer. They also talk about the incentives in the contract of Odell Beckham Jr that came out over the past week, and all of the other news in the world of the Miami Dolphins.

(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

APPLE PODCAST: CLICK HERE