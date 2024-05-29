On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike chats with NFL reporter Maura Carey from GulfLive.com. Maura covers the Dolphins, Buccaneers, and Jaguars for GulfLive, and she shares her thoughts on Miami’s busy offseason and what to expect from the Dolphins in 2024. First, Mike and Maura discuss Tua and whether he will receive a contract extension before the start of the upcoming season. Then, Maura talks about Miami’s offensive line and discusess if Dolphins fans should be worried about the group they will seemingly roll out to start the season. They go over the changes to Miami’s defense in 2024, adding OBJ and Jonnu Smith to an already explosive offense, and where Miami stands in the AFC East compared to the Jets and Bills heading into the season. All this and more is on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

