So, at a news conference held at the Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens on Wednesday, Odell Beckham Jr. talked about his hesitation about joining the Miami Dolphins.

That was until he saw footage and talked to others about playing with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. “I definitely was a little hesitant at first because, you know, he’s a lefty. I always think I shied away from lefties,” Beckham said when rereferring to the left-handed quarterback.

He also talked about other players who praised Tua for his accuracy. Accuracy that saw Tagovailoa end the 2023 season with a career-high completion percentage (69.3%) and lead the league in passing yards (4,624).

Beckham said a conversation and film review of Tagovailoa with coach Mike McDaniel was what removed any remaining doubt. “Coach Mike definitely is someone who sold it to me,” Beckham said when speaking of his meetings with the head coach. “It’s just his energy. We speak the same language, the conversations we had about football. Just the opportunity presented itself.” Beckham also said that McDaniel talked about how he saw Odell fitting into the Dolphins offense and how he could help this offense grow. “He was saying that on third downs, you know, they would get a lot of double [teaming] on both of them,”

Beckham stated about the focus both Hill and Waddle draw on when on the field. “There is just a lot of room for opportunity; looking at it, I think it’ll be a great matchup.”

Beckham also stated that he was excited about the chance to reunite with former Rams and current Dolphins teammate Jalen Ramsey, who himself said “You remember what happened last time right O? @obj.” on X referring to the Super Bowl they won when both were with the Los Angeles Rams.

You remember what happened last time right O? @obj pic.twitter.com/r1moDV19hC — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) May 3, 2024

Beckham concluded that he understands his role here in Miami as he is unsure how much longer he has left in his career and hopes to end his career “on a high note.” “That worked out well,” Beckham said of his Super Bowl run with Ramsey and the Rams. “I’m hoping this could work out the same way.”