On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Jason Sarney chats with former Miami Dolphins Wide Receiver OJ McDuffie about all of the latest news in the world of the Miami Dolphins. They discuss the selection of Chop Robinson in Rd One of the NFL draft and how Chop and OJ were both first-round picks out of Penn St by the Miami Dolphins 31 years apart on the same exact day. He talks about watching Chop play a lot in college and what he will bring to the Dolphins. OJ also shares his thoughts on Patrick Paul, Jaylen Wright, Mohamad Kamara, Malik, and Tajh Washington and how the new special teams rules may help one of these young skill position players get on the field sooner rather than later. All this and more is on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

