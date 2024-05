In this episode of DolphinsTalk Weekly, Kevin is joined by Evan Morris to discuss the position groups on Miami’s roster that need to be addressed now after the NFL Draft. They also do a quick recap of Miami’s draft and share their thoughts on the draft picks, and they do a “WHERE ARE THEY NOW” segment with former Dolphins wide receiver Brian Hartline.

