Amidst the recent debates on the Dolphin’s top five receivers I have decided to start the debates on the Dolphin’s top five cornerbacks. This was no easy task but I have considered accolades, longevity, impact on the team, and my opinion. While the older fans may disagree with the start of my list, I believe the top two are interchangeable.

Xavien Howard (2016-2023)

Achievements : 5× Pro Bowl (2018, 2020-2022), First-team All-Pro (2020)

Games Played : 100 games

Stats : 29 interceptions, 4 touchdowns, 95 passes defended, 331 tackles

Note: Howard only played 5 games his rookie season and had a nagging groin injury limiting his impact and statistics

Impact : According to Pro Football Focus, Howard has consistently ranked among the top cornerbacks in coverage and playmaking ability, establishing himself as one of the premier defensive backs since coming into the league. X was constantly a top corner in the NFL and has the second most picks since coming into the league only behind Justin Simmons.

Sam Madison (1997-2005)

Achievements : 4× Pro Bowl (1999-2002), 2× First-team All-Pro (1999, 2000)

Games Played : 138 games

Stats : 31 interceptions, 2 touchdowns, 127 passes defended, 366 tackles

Impact : Sam Madison was instrumental in establishing the Dolphins’ defense as one of the most formidable units in the NFL during his tenure. Known for his exceptional coverage skills, Madison’s ability to neutralize opposing wide receivers was pivotal in the team’s defensive strategy. His partnership with Patrick Surtain created a dynamic and dominant cornerback duo that consistently frustrated quarterbacks. Madison’s 31 interceptions and numerous passes defended highlight his playmaking ability and consistency. His leadership and performance were key factors in the Dolphins’ playoff runs during the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Patrick Surtain (1998-2004)

Achievements : 3× Pro Bowl (2002-2004), First-team All-Pro (2002)

Games Played : 108 games

Stats : 29 interceptions, 2 touchdowns, and 95 passes defended

Impact : Patrick Surtain’s physical style and smart play made him a crucial player for the Dolphins’ defense. He complemented Sam Madison perfectly, with the duo forming one of the best cornerback tandems in the league. Surtain’s 29 interceptions and multiple Pro Bowl selections reflect his ability to make big plays in critical moments. His 2002 First-team All-Pro selection underscores his excellence during that season. Surtain’s presence on the field was a significant factor in the Dolphins’ defensive schemes, often tasked with covering the opposition’s best receivers and coming up with key stops.

Terrell Buckley (1995-1999, 2003)

Achievements : Known for his playmaking skills in a great dolphins secondary

Games Played : 100 games with the Dolphins

Stats : 21 interceptions, 2 touchdowns

Impact : Terrell Buckley brought a veteran presence and a playmaker’s mentality to the Dolphins’ secondary. Known for his ability to anticipate and intercept passes, Buckley contributed 21 interceptions during his time with the team. His experience and ball-hawking skills added depth and reliability to the Dolphins’ defensive backfield. Buckley’s knack for creating turnovers provided the Dolphins with crucial opportunities to shift momentum in games. His role in the secondary helped solidify the defense and provided a veteran example for younger players.

Curtis Johnson (1970-1978)

Achievements : Key contributor to the Dolphins’ perfect season in 1972 and their Super Bowl victories

Games Played : 125 games

Stats : 22 interceptions

Impact : Johnson was an integral part of the legendary Dolphins’ defense of the 1970s, known for his consistency and solid play during Miami’s glory years.

Honorable Mentions:

Brent Grimes (2013-2015)

Achievements : 3× Pro Bowl (2013-2015)

Stats : 13 interceptions, 2 touchdowns with the Dolphins

Impact : Grimes provided stability and playmaking ability to the Dolphins’ secondary but had a relatively short tenure with the team.

Vontae Davis (2009-2011)

Stats : 9 interceptions in 44 games with the Dolphins

Impact : Davis showed promise with the Dolphins but was traded early in his career, limiting his impact on the team’s history.

J.B. Brown (1989-1995)

Stats: 16 interceptions 364 tackles

Impact : J.B. Brown was a reliable and steady presence in the Dolphins’ secondary for several years. Over his seven seasons with the team, Brown amassed 16 interceptions and provided consistent coverage against opposing receivers. His contributions were integral to the Dolphins’ defense during the early 1990s, and he was known for his toughness and dependability on the field.

Interesting Stat:

William Judson:

Achievements : 24 career interceptions with the Dolphins

Unique Stat : Notably, Judson is listed with 24 career picks but no recorded tackles, highlighting his role primarily as a coverage specialist.

These rankings and details encapsulate the contributions and impact of some of the greatest cornerbacks in Miami Dolphins history, with a focus on their achievements, statistics, and overall influence on the team.