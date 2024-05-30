Mike Florio of NBC Sports reports that Tyreek Hill and his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, have been trying to get a new contract from the Miami Dolphins since the end of the 2023 season. This story is out today because of the contract extension Jaylen Waddle agreed to, and one has to wonder if information is now being leaked to the media from Drew Rosenhaus and the representation of Tyreek Hill.

Per the report,” When the Dolphins traded for receiver Tyreek Hill two years ago, he got a four-year, $120 million extension that was, and is, a three-year, $75 million deal. As noted earlier today, the contract hasn’t aged well.

As it turns out, Hill has been aware of that. And there has been an effort to rectify it.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the effort to address Hill’s contract began after the 2023 season ended. That’s when Hill had 1,799 receiving yards, despite a late-season ankle injury that derailed what seemed to be a likely 2,000-yard campaign.

The effort intensified after Eagles receiver A.J. Brown got his latest new contract. Brown got his prior contract when Hill got his current one, and Brown had three years left on his contract. Like Hill does.

Hill, as a practical matter, has two years left. That final year, at $45 million in cash, surely won’t be paid.”

The report goes on to say, “The time to get a new deal is now. He turned 30 on March 1. The market has gone up. The cap has gone up.

It’s entirely possible (if not probable . . . if not likely) that Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson will have a new contract as soon as next week. If that happens, it will re-set the market — and it will give Hill a new target.

Whether he’ll match or beat Jefferson’s deal remains to be seen. Regardless, expect him to try.”

The Miami Dolphins’ issue is that many players, such as Jaelan Phillips, Jevon Holland, and Tua, are currently up for contract extensions. So, before they look to extend and give a raise to a player who is locked up for the next two seasons, they will want to address the more pressing matters first.

Then you have to factor in Tyreek’s incidents off the field this past 12+ months. Getting married, then filing for divorce, then unfiling for divorce, the incident at that Atlanta comedy club, which he had to voluntarily leave the venue to defuse the incident, being sued for breaking the leg of a plus-sized model in his backyard, his house catching on fire, and having multiple paternity lawsuits filed against him by multiple women. Then it emerged that he is now expecting his 11th child to be born within the next few months.

So, any possible investment in Tyreek comes with “BUYER BEWARE,” as Kansas City and Miami have been lucky thus far that none of these off-the-field incidents have truly affected his on-the-field play. Will the next incident be “the one” to cause a suspension or be a big enough distraction to affect this on-the-field play?

The other issue for the Dolphins organization is how much money and what percentage of the salary cap can be invested in one position, the wide receiver position.

Yes, it is an important position, but having two big-money deals for two players at the same position will restrict what you can pay players at other positions and may prevent you from building a complete team.

It is not a coincidence that this story came out today regarding Tyreek and his want of a new contract, the same day Waddle’s extension was announced. I think for Tyreek, though, his next big payday will come, but it will just be for another team as Miami has a lot of mouths to feed right now with other extensions, and Tyreek may be the odd man out after 2024.