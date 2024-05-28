In the National Football League, there are always established stars whose names are on everyone’s lips. Quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and Joe Burrow embody the face of the modern NFL. However, behind the scenes, a new wave of talent is brewing, ready to burst onto the scene. The competition in the new season will be thrilling, and if you’re betting on the NFL, for maximum convenience, you can download the mobile ilova from the bookmaker Mostbet. Here are 5 underrated players who could be sensations in the 2024 season.

Jared Goff

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff is no newcomer to the league, but he’s often unfairly overlooked in discussions of elite NFL quarterbacks. At 29 years old, this player already has experience reaching the Super Bowl with the Rams, but in Detroit, he’s getting a fresh start.

Goff is determined to use what could potentially be the best season of his career to elevate the Lions to a new level. With a powerful offensive line, reliable receivers led by Amon-Ra St. Brown, and a hungry team, he has all the conditions for triumph.

If Goff can surpass the 5,000-yard passing mark and 30+ touchdowns for the first time, something everyone is expecting, the Lions could not only climb to the top of the division but also aim for the franchise’s first-ever Super Bowl.

Zack Moss

After Joe Mixon’s departure to Houston, the role of lead running back in the Cincinnati Bengals’ offense fell to veteran Zack Moss. At first glance, this move might seem risky, but 26-year-old Moss found a second wind last season.

Getting more playing time due to injuries to his competitors, Moss had the best campaign of his career – 1,000 yards and an excellent 4.3 yards per attempt. Now, joining superstars like Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase, Moss is eager to contribute to another deep Bengals playoff run.

The versatile running back knows his role well: block, run when needed, and find creative ways to help the team. With such a mentality, Moss could easily surpass Mixon’s achievements and make a significant impact on the Bengals’ history with a strong season.

Curtis Samuel

The loss of Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis dealt a serious blow to the offensive potential of the Buffalo Bills. However, the coaching staff is confident that signing Curtis Samuel will compensate for these losses.

At 27, Samuel has already twice surpassed the 850-yard mark in receiving yards per season. His most impressive feature is his yards after the catch – the former Washington wide receiver can turn short passes into huge gains thanks to his explosive speed and aggressive playing style.

It’s precisely these qualities that attracted the Bills’ management, who awarded Samuel a three-year, $24 million contract. Buffalo expects him to be a reliable option in the passing game and a key factor in advancing the attack when running with the ball. Considering his experience in past years, Samuel is fully capable of surpassing his best season statistics if he fully realizes his potential.

Rashid Walker

Rashid Walker of the Green Bay Packers is one of the most promising young players in the NFL. Selected in the 7th round of the 2022 draft, this 24-year-old offensive tackle managed to secure a starting role as early as his second season.

The path to the starting lineup was rocky, with injuries to competitors and temporary stints on the bench. But overcoming these difficulties positively affected Walker’s character and allowed him to grow as a player.

Having gained invaluable experience, he is now ready to enter the new season as a full-fledged starter on one of the top 5 offensive lines in the NFL according to experts. Physically strong and psychologically hardened, Walker has already achieved a lot, but his best performances seem to lie ahead.

Bryce Huff

Bryce Huff of the Philadelphia Eagles is a case where an elite player remains underrated by the public. Despite being the highest-paid undrafted free agent in history, he is rarely mentioned in discussions of the league’s best edge rushers.

Yet, last season, with the New York Jets, this 26-year-old monster recorded 10 quarterback sacks in just 42% of playing time. The Eagles were so impressed by his efficiency that they didn’t hesitate to acquire Huff, trading their productive edge Hossan Reddick there.

In Philadelphia, they expect Huff’s role to increase significantly, and this, combined with his remarkable efficiency on a single snap, will allow him to achieve phenomenal form.