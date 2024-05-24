On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike and Marisa are joined by Cody Decker of “Beadle and Decker,” which can be heard daily on SiriusXM Mad Dog Radio ch 82. Cody shares his thoughts on the upcoming 2024 NFL season and if he believes Miami can make a deep playoff run. He gives his opinion on Tua and where he ranks amongst current NFL quarterbacks, and also the myth that Tua doesn’t have a strong arm. He also talks about his career in broadcasting, his friendship with Craig Carton, and Mike and Cody get into a spirited debate on the movie FIELD OF DREAMS. All this and more is on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

APPLE PODCAST: CLICK HERE

iHeart Radio: CLICK HERE

Previous Guests on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast are Larry Csonka, Ricky Williams, Christian Wilkins, Mike Westhoff, Jarvis Landry, Albert Wilson, Mike Tannenbaum, Jeff Darlington, Tom Pelissero, Michael Thomas, Phil Simms, Mike Greenberg, Dan Patrick, Sam Madison, OJ McDuffie, Ronnie Brown, Patrick Surtain, Oronde Gadsden, Omar Kelly, Richmond Webb, Armando Salguero, Hal Habib, Dave Hyde, Andy Slater, Troy Stradford, Jim “CRASH” Jensen, Alain Poupart, Cody Decker, Jason Lieser, Marco Coleman, Mark Clayton, Ruthie Polinsky, Taybor Pepper, Ross Tucker, Todd Wade, Jay Fiedler, Patrick Cobbs, Orlando Alzugaray, Antwan Staley, Greg Likens, Cameron Wolfe, Safid Deen, David Furones, Manish Mehta, Jeff Fox, Clay Ferraro, Thomas Morstead, Tim Robbie, Shawn Wooden, Benjamin Allbright, Jim Florentine, Roy Wood Jr., Gary Myers, Jeff Wilson, Carlo DeVito, Allie Kiick, Zig Fracassi, JT The Brick, Frank “the Tank” Fleming, Tre Watson, Brandon Lang, Jeff Kerr, Charlie Potter, Tony Pauline, and Kevin Donnalley. BE SURE TO CHECK OUT OUR ARCHIVES TO LISTEN TO THOSE PREVIOUS GUESTS ON OUR PODCAST