The Miami Dolphins entered the NFL Draft with six picks, which was one of the fewest in the league. With the Dolphins having no picks in the 3rd or 4th round going in, it was considered important they get impact players with their first two picks or try to acquire more picks. Ultimately, the Dolphins drafted seven players, including one by trading into the 4th round. I think they have some players that can contribute in some form this year and, if coached up correctly, beyond.

The Dolphins, with the 21st pick, took pass rusher Chop Robinson. The first 14 picks in the draft were all offense, so some defensive players slipped because of this. In fact, no defensive back was drafted before the Dolphins pick, which made me think maybe general manager Chris Grier would take a corner. But he took Robinson, and there was a lot of discussion about him because he has all the physical attributes but not the production in college.

Some say the Dolphins probably could have traded down and still got him, but Grier stayed and took him. Look, there were a lot of players drafted this weekend who didn’t produce in college but have potential, and that’s what teams draft for. I remember years ago when Don Shula took a defensive tackle who didn’t play a lot in college and produced, but he turned out okay. That player was Tim Bowens, and I think it worked out for over a decade.

The Dolphins needed to get a pass rusher in this draft because they can’t bank on Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips coming back from their season-ending injuries. They are going to need time to get on the field and will most likely start the season on the list of physically unable to perform. If Robinson gets coached right, this could be a steal, as he has a high ceiling.

The Dolphins used their second-round pick on Offensive Tackle Patrick Paul. The Dolphins needed to come out of this draft with a potential left tackle of the future, with Terron Armstead likely playing his last year for the team this year. Paul has all the physical tools and nastiness to his game that I believe this team needs, but he needs to be coached up on his hand placement. I was very surprised watching the second round that no offensive tackles were taken before the Dolphins picked, considering this was a deep class, and the Dolphins started the run-on offensive tackles. People will say this is a pick for next year, and that’s true, but what’s wrong with that?

Paul can learn from Armstead and Kendal Lamm, who is playing his final season in the NFL. If Paul can play guard for a year, that would be a bonus, just like when the Dolphins took Larmey Tunsil years ago. Paul isn’t going to play, barring injury, which could happen considering Armstead’s history. The Dolphins had to come out of this draft with an offensive tackle to replace Armstead beyond next year, so they have a plan moving forward, and I have no issue with that.

The Dolphins didn’t have a 3rd or 4th round pick going in, but they traded into the 4th round and selected Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright. When I first got an alert about this trade, I said a running back because the Dolphins have a good stable of running backs with Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson, Salvon Ahmed, De’Von Achane, and Chris Brooks. However, if you think about it, Mostert is 32 years old and has another year left on his contract after this season. Wilson and Ahmed are both playing on expiring contracts, so I can see the reason for looking at the position down the road.

Some criticized the Dolphins for trading a 3rd round pick in next year’s draft, which I did as well at first, but the Dolphins are expected to get compensatory picks in next year’s draft and could potentially get two 3rd-round picks, so I’m not going to go crazy about that. This year, the San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills made in-season trades by trading 3rd round picks they knew they could get back with the compensatory pick formula for free agent net losses, and nobody gave them grief about it.

Wright is another fast-running back who can take the distance but is also a good receiver out of the backfield and, more importantly, a very good pass protector, which is a hard quality to find in a running back coming out of college. Is he going to contribute this year? It’s probably minimal, but Mostert gets banged up occasionally. Ahmed is coming off an injury, and Wilson is coming off a disappointing season. Achane could have been an offensive rookie of the year candidate if he had not been injured last year. It’s a long season, so opportunities could present themselves. Achane didn’t start playing until several injuries paved the way for him.

The Dolphins took another pass rusher in Mohamed Kamara in the fifth round, and he wasn’t happy that he slipped into the fifth round. He feels that teams made a mistake. Well, it might be good for him to come in with a chip on his shoulder and be motivated to play well. I like how the Dolphins double down on pass rushers, as they need depth.

The Dolphins then took wide receiver Malik Washington in the 6th round, who many projected to go in the 3rd round. Washington is a slot receiver and is considered a quarterback’s security blanket. He finds the soft spot in zone defenses. The Dolphins needed to find a developmental receiver and someone who could help in the middle of the field to take pressure off Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. The question is, can he block, and will he pick up Mike McDaniel’s offense?

The Dolphins took a safety in the 6th round in Patrick McMorris, and to me, he will be a body and developmental player. If he makes the team, I think he will play on special teams, which is not bad. The Dolphins need to get better on special teams in their return coverage. He also could go on the practice squad. Still, the Dolphins only have three safeties going into camp, and who knows if new defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver will use players like Nik Needham potentially at the safety position.

The Dolphins finished up the draft by taking another receiver, Tahj Washington. Like Malik Washington, he is considered a slot receiver and can run after the catch. The question will be whether he can block and pick up the offense. It’s possible both receivers could be on the practice squad to develop down the road, but the Dolphins needed to address the position.

The Dolphins didn’t address all their needs, but who does in one draft? I would have liked the Dolphins to take a defensive tackle or an interior offensive lineman, but Grier doesn’t really value the interior offensive line. Did the Dolphins get an impact player for this year? Time will tell, but Robinson is going to get a lot of chances with Phillips and Chubb working their way back from injury. Paul should get a lot of work in training camp and the preseason games, as Armstead is going to be sparingly used as they get him ready for the season. That will be good for Paul to get some work and development. Just like Robinson, Mohamed will get some looks and is motivated by slipping in the draft. In the end, you never know how a draft class will turn out until at least two years, but the Dolphins addressed needs for this year and beyond, which is what the draft is for. Not everyone is going to come in and play right away. Some players need time to develop, and the Dolphins got that. I thought the Dolphins did well, considering they came in the draft with the fewest picks or one of the fewest picks in the draft.