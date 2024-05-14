Since the departure of long-time special teams coach Darren Rizzi, the Dolphin’s special teams unit has progressively worsened yearly. In the annual special teams rankings compiled by Rick Gosselin, Danny Crossman’s special teams have ranked 7th in 2020 and since 22nd, 27th, and 31st this past season.

Whereas special teams coach, Darren Rizzi has gotten five top-five finishes since joining the Saints. Gosselin’s rankings factor in coverage, returns, blocks, penalties, turnovers, kicking, and more.

McDaniel has defended Crossman this off-season, stating, “And although the results haven’t been there, what I’ve seen is players responding appropriately to things that Danny has to offer.”

Now, while player response is crucial, the numbers speak for themselves: The Dolphins must improve. We have repeatedly seen momentum-changing returns, like Deonte Harty’s game-winning punt return in Week 18 vs. Miami, bad punting, penalties, and missed kicks this past season.

Many of these mistakes have come from outkicking our coverage, bad pursuit angles, and undisciplined play.

Despite Crossman being on the hot seat, there’s an opportunity for a turnaround, especially with the off-season signings and a new rule.

This off-season, the NFL implemented the XFL’s return style following the lowest kickoff return rate in NFL history. The goal is player safety and increased returns, leading to better field position.

Who better to take advantage of this than the Miami Dolphins, a team filled with fast, elusive ball carriers? Crossman must figure out how to scheme under the new rule, ensuring our special teams don’t falter and capitalize on it.

Now, who could return kicks this season? With so many options for the Dolphins, we could have a rotation of players returning kicks and punts. I look for change because the Dolphins have not had a kickoff return touchdown since Jakeem Grant in 2019 and no punt return touchdowns since Jakeem Grant in 2020.

With the new rule’s safety in mind, I expect the Dolphins to move on from Berrio’s returning kicks. He has expressed excitement for the new rule and says he has been studying its use in some spring leagues, but the one-time all-pro returner has not been a great return man for the Dolphins. I expect Miami to use the halfbacks. Not only are they the fastest unit, but they have the vision as a ball carrier and the elusiveness to take advantage of this new rule.

Our running back room is full, and there is potential for a three-man rotation.

But the new kickoff rule is a perfect way to ensure everyone touches the ball. Achane, Mostert, and Wright’s ability to break tackles and make big plays will be interesting to watch throughout training camp, and this is not to say the receivers get in on returning kicks as well.

The Dolphins have many options to take advantage of this new rule, save Danny Crossman’s job, and turn his career around in Miami.