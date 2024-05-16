There are many things you can call McDaniel; boring is not one of them. During his time with the Dolphins, the only time he has been quiet has been when the microphone he was trying to use didn’t work during his introductory news conference.

Since then, the mics have been open, and the cameras have been rolling, awaiting the next moment.

In addition to being very open and honest with the media, McDaniel is also very honest with his players. McDaniel strives to put all his players in a position to succeed. He is called a player’s coach, which some say is a problem. In truth, we don’t know what happens behind the scenes after practices and games. Our only experience of him is when he is on the mic or when we saw him on Hard Knocks, to which the dolphins had full editing rights.

Tyreek Hill said Mike McDaniel told him his performance wasn’t good enough during a podcast appearance recently. The Dolphins coach criticized the star receiver and called him out for his subpar performance against Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed.

“You’re supposed to be the best player in the [expletive] league, and he’s putting his hands all over you like that,” McDaniel said, according to Hill. “What do we pay you all this money for? “That tells me he can be hard on a player if necessary.

Let’s examine the real questions facing Mike McDaniel in the upcoming 2024 season. Will he continue to grow as a head coach and as a play-caller?

Since starting as head coach two years ago, McDaniel has evolved.

As a relatively young and inexperienced head coach, he must demonstrate that he can handle pressure and make crucial decisions in high-stakes situations. McDaniel must also show that he can continuously adapt his coaching strategies to stay ahead of his competitors despite higher expectations and greater scrutiny.

McDaniel has demonstrated his ability to learn from his experiences and adjust with each passing season.

In 2024, he can refine his coaching style further, develop stronger game plans, and cultivate a winning culture within the team. McDaniel has the potential to become one of the league’s top head coaches as he evolves and improves. It is important for him to improve his time management skills when things become stressful and chaotic during a game.

He is a very effective recruiter and salesman for getting free agents to join the Miami Dolphins organization.

During the past two seasons, McDaniel has led the Miami Dolphins offense to rankings not seen since Dan Marino’s era.

With Tua Tagovailoa, he saved a quarterback almost ruined by his previous coach. If the Miami Dolphins had not hired Mike McDaniel, Tua would be playing for another team as a backup.

For the Dolphins to win the division and make the playoffs, Mike McDaniel must improve as a head coach and play-caller.

Firstly, please remove the screen pass to Hill five yards behind the line of scrimmage. Put that play to the flames. Never again to be used.

My second point is the most important: don’t give up on the running game when it’s working. With the league’s best passing attack, it is hard to run, but the running game becomes crucial for December and playoff games. I’m not saying run on every first down or on every third down but use it more often than you do.

Furthermore, it will offset Tua’s bad days. In my opinion, McDaniel outsmarts himself by trying to come up with the perfect play rather than what works at the time.

Lastly, please get the play into the Quarterback with more than 13 seconds left. I know you are trying to call the correct play; however, Tua needs more time at the line to set his offense and adjust the blocking scheme with the offensive line.

Mike McDaniel is an excellent coach who knows how to motivate his players. Is he capable of improving? Yes, absolutely.

Although it is hard to be hard on a Head Coach who has had two winning seasons, two playoff appearances, and the top-ranked offense, he must continue to grow as a Head Coach and as the play-caller if he is to get that elusive first playoff win.