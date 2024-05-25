The Miami Dolphins’ Tight-End position hasn’t been strong in recent years. Earlier this offseason, though, Miami addressed their need for a dual-threat tight end by signing Jonnu Smith to a two-year deal worth up to $10 million. This addressed a major need and added depth and versatility to an already loaded offense.

Jonnu Smith offers exactly the skill set that Mike McDaniel and the offense need.

Since losing Mike Gesicki, the use of the tight end position has been minimalized. Durham Smythe and Julian Hill only accounted for 9% of the teams’ receiving yards last season and ranked at the bottom of the league.

Even with the talented Kyle Pitts ahead of him, Smith demonstrated impressive performance stats, ranking third among tight ends in yards after catch and sixth in yards per reception. Smith succeeded in a worse offense and can shine with Mike McDaniel’s creativity and Tua’s abilities.

Smith’s presence should force the defenses to reduce their focus on Miami’s standout wide receivers, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. (This is especially true with the addition of Odell Beckham Jr. this offseason) Waddle and Hill, the primary targets last season, drew substantial defensive attention on all downs, seeing many double teams and shadow coverages. With the tight end position now a factor, the Dolphins’ offense can take even another step forward.

Smith can also block, which fits perfectly with head coach Mike McDaniel’s offensive system. His scheme often requires tight ends to contribute as blockers, and Smith’s proficiency in this area ensures he can support both the passing and running games. This versatility makes the Dolphins’ offense more adaptable and challenging for defenses to predict.

Financially, signing Smith to a two-year deal worth up to $10 million this offseason was a savvy move. Even if Smith achieves all his performance incentives, the deal remains a bargain for a player of his talent. This sensible signing has allowed the Dolphins to invest their cap space into players at other positions of need.

Smith’s durability further enhances his value to the team. Over the last five seasons, he has missed only a handful of games, proving his reliability and consistency. This durability is particularly important for a Dolphins team that has contended with various injuries in recent seasons.

Smith has yet to play for a quarterback of Tua’s caliber and a coach who can scheme like McDaniel. Many of the best offenses in the NFL have great production from the tight end position, creating matchup nightmares for defensive coordinators.

Should we cover him with a linebacker, safety, or corner? The Dolphins now add Jonnu Smith to an already scary offense, and I expect him to make a substantial impact.