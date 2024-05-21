Aaron and Josh are back reflecting on a news report that kinda wasn’t actually a news report about Tua being “mostly absent” for parts of the team’s offseason program, especially in light of the Dolphins’ QB reporting for the first official day of OTAs on Monday. They discuss his ongoing contract situation and the recent report that Tagovailoa reportedly rejected an initial offer from the Dolphins. Plus, they react to the breaking news that former Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker announced his retirement from the NFL.

Then they dive back into the schedule and give their reactions and way, Way, WAY-too-early predictions about the Dolphins’ 2024 W-L record.

Join us for all this and more on another fun episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW at DolphinsTalk.com!

