Tyreek Hill and his attorneys responded through court documents this past week against charges he broke a plus-sized model’s leg in his backyard. The incident occurred last year in the backyard of Hill’s home; the victim sued Hill in February of this year.

Per a Yahoo.com Sports report, “In Hill’s response filed last week, attorney Robert S. Horwitz said Hall “conducted herself in a careless and negligent manner,” at one point tripping over a dog. The attorney also argued that the OnlyFans model agreed to “physical contact during a sports activity” and that her injury was pre-existing due to a knee issue.

“The alleged unsafe conditions alleged by [Hall] were open and obvious, including participating in a sports activity therefore, [Hall] is barred from recovery against [Hill],” Horwitz said in the filing.”

Sophie Hall, the plus-sized model, bought a ticket for her son to go to Tyreek’s Youth Football Camp. Before the camp, Tyreek Hill messaged Hall on Instagram and asked them to meet and get to know each other better. Hill told Hall he had been known to be a good stepdad per court documents, and he invited Hall to his house the day before the camp started. Hill, then shared his number and purchased a flight for Hall to visit him in June.

Once Hall got got to Hill’s home, that is when things began to turn sideways.

Per Yahoo Sports, “The first day at his home, she participated in offensive-line drills with Hill and his trainer. Hall followed Hill’s instructions as they ran through the drills. At one point, she caused Hill to be pushed backward, “garnering laughter from the witnesses present at the time, including [Hill’s] mother, sister, friend and trainer,” according to the suit.

The Dolphins star’s demeanor suddenly shifted and he grew irate, the court documents say, adding that during one of the plays, Hill charged into the woman “violently and with great force.”

“Tyreek became enraged, and forcefully and purposefully shoved Ms. Hall, severely fracturing her leg, requiring surgery with orthopedic reconstruction and hardware implantation,” the lawsuit claims.

Though Hall was in “excruciating pain” and unable to walk around, the lawsuit says Hill downplayed her injuries. He told her to rest and ice her leg, “[failing] to get her any medical attention or treatment at any time.”

“The lawsuit says Hill’s alleged violent outburst wasn’t an isolated incident: “Defendant Hill’s aggression toward Ms. Hall is consistent with his history of violent and aggressive behavior towards women.”

This video shows Onlyfans model @SophiesSelfies after Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill allegedly broke her leg because she “held her own” during practice drills https://t.co/Q4yppWxir2 pic.twitter.com/PNhKFkEQij — Anthony Russo (@Anthony_Russo97) February 27, 2024

More on this story as it develops.