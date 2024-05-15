This list is UNCONFIRMED as of 5:40 pm Eastern time on Wednesday, May 15th, but some of the games are confirmed at this time, and the rest are filled in correctly through valuable leaks from reputable outlets. At 8 pm tonight we will know for certain what the schedule is officially. Please, again…this schedule is UNCONFIRMED at this reporting.

Week 1 : Jacksonville

Week 2 : Buffalo (TNF)

Week 3 : @ Seattle

Week 4 : Tennessee (MNF)

Week 5 : @ New England

Week 6 : BYE

Week 7 : @ Indianapolis

Week 8 : Arizona

Week 9 : @ Buffalo

Week 10 : @ LA Rams (MNF)

Week 11 : LV Raiders

Week 12 : New England

Week 13 : @ Green Bay (THANKSGIVING)

Week 14 : NY Jets

Week 15 : @ Houston

Week 16 : San Francisco

Week 17 @ Cleveland (SNF)

Week 18 : NY Jets