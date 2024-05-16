The Miami Dolphins 2024 schedule release brought us five prime-time games, an early bye week, and another rough final stretch, here is my way too early 2024 record predictions for every game.

Week 1: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars – W: Dolphins 27, Jaguars 17 (1-0)

The Dolphins start the season strong with a win at home. Miami’s defense capitalizes on the Jaguars’ offensive struggles, and Tua Tagovailoa begins his MVP campaign.

Week 2: vs. Buffalo Bills – W Dolphins 24, Bills 21 (2-0)

Following an interesting off-season for the Bills, Miami edges out a close win in a Thursday night thriller. The Dolphins’ defense steps up to contain Josh Allen, while Tua Tagovailoa engineers a game-winning drive in the fourth quarter. The Dolphins get a much-needed win against their division rival on their march to the AFC East title.

Week 3: at Seattle Seahawks – W Dolphins 31, Seahawks 17 (3-0)

Miami pulls off a road victory against the Seahawks, starting 3-0 for the third consecutive year. Tua and the running game dominate Seattle’s shaky defense, while the defense dominates the Geno Smith led offense.

Week 4: vs. Tennessee Titans – W Dolphins 38, Titans 14: (4-0)

The Dolphins secure another prime-time win at home against the Titans. This time making sure to bury the Titans while Tua throws for 400 yards and the defense gets to Will Levis. The Dolphins come out to a 4-0 start (1st since 95) and establish themselves as a dominant force in the AFC.

Week 5: at New England Patriots – W Dolphins 24, Patriots 0 (5-0)

Miami dominates the Patriots in their first matchup post Belichick. Drake Maye has a rude awakening to the now healthy Dolphin’s defense. The offense controls the game on the ground and Miami goes into the bye week 5-0.

Week 6- Bye

Week 7: at Indianapolis Colts – W Dolphins 27, Colts 21 (6-0)

This Colts team has the potential to be good, Anthony Richardson will be good to go, and it will be another early challenge for the Dolphins defense. Tua and the offense once again prevail and continue their dominant stretch of football bringing Mike Mcdaniel’s post-bye record to 3-0

Week 8: vs. Arizona Cardinals – W Dolphins 28, Cardinals 10 (7-0)

Tua dominates the Cardinals defense while the defense has no problem with Kyler Murray and Marvin Harrison Jr. The Dolphins win this one easy and begin the season 7-0.

Week 9: at Buffalo Bills – L Bills 27, Dolphins 20 (7-1)

The Dolphins suffer their first loss of the season in Buffalo. Josh Allen and the Bills’ offense prove to be too much for Miami’s defense, and despite a late surge, the Dolphins come up short on the road.

Week 10: at Los Angeles Rams – W Dolphins 24, Rams 21 (8-1)

Miami pulls off a close win on Monday Night Football against the Rams. The Dolphins’ defense contains Matthew Stafford, and Tua Tagovailoa leads a game-winning drive in the fourth quarter to secure the victory.

Week 11: vs. Las Vegas Raiders – W Dolphins 30, Raiders 17 (9-1)

Miami handles the shaky Raiders team with ease and Tua Tagovailoa has a standout performance, connecting with his receivers for multiple touchdowns, while the defense dominates the game at the line of scrimmage making it a long day for the Raiders.

Week 12: vs. New England Patriots – W Dolphins 31, Patriots 10 (10-1)

Tua continues his undefeated reign against the Patriots as the Dolphins gash the Patriots for over 200 yards on the ground and 300 more threw the air, Tua sets himself atop the MVP race while Hill continues his march to 2,000 receiving yards. The Dolphins once again end the season with a tough stretch, but the sweep of the Patriots is crucial.

Week 13: at Green Bay Packers – L Packers 27, Dolphins 20 (10-2)

Thanksgiving night brings a marquee matchup between two great teams and Lambeu field is too much for the Dolphins. Despite a strong effort, Miami struggles to contain the Packers’ offense led by quarterback Jordan Love, and the packers connect on a game winning touchdown late in the fourth to seal the deal.

Week 14: vs. New York Jets – W Dolphins 31, Jets 27 (11-2)

Miami wins a thriller in their first game against the Aaron Rodgers led Jets at home, bouncing back from the Thanksgiving loss. The Dolphins’ defense prevails late while Tua Tagovailoa and the offense find their rhythm to secure a much-needed win in the now race for the AFC’s one seed.

Week 15: at Houston Texans – W Dolphins 24, Texans 20 (12-2)

The C.J Stroud led Texans put up a strong fight, but it’s the Dolphins rushing attack that once again helps Miami seal the deal late and keep the ball out of rookie of the year C.J Strouds hands. Miami moves to 12-2 on their way to their first division title in 16 years.

Week 16: vs. San Francisco 49ers – L 49ers 28, Dolphins 24 (12-3)

Miami suffers a close loss at home against the 49ers in a potential Super-Bowl matchup. The Dolphins struggle to contain the 49ers’ offense, led by quarterback Brock Purdy, and fall short in a high-scoring affair.

Week 17: at Cleveland Browns – W Dolphins 23, Browns 20 (13-3)

Miami pulls off a crucial road win against the Browns. The Dolphins’ defense steps up to contain the high powered Browns offense, and Tua Tagovailoa leads yet another game-winning drive capped off by a Jason Sanders field goal clinching the AFC East.

Week 18: at New York Jets – L Jets 27, Dolphins 17 (13-4)

Closing out the season in Metlife the Dolphins fall short to the Jets and short of the AFC’s one seed to the Baltimore Ravens, although the loss the Dolphins finish as a top seed in the AFC and look to close the door on the “Same Old Dolphins”