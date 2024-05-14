On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike is flying solo talking about all of the big news in the world of the Miami Dolphins. He opens the show by talking about the contract that star safety Antoine Winfield Jr signed today and how that will affect the contract Jevon Holland will get either from Miami or another team, as Jevon is in the final year of his deal. We compare stats between the two players and discuss if Miami and Chris Grier will look to extend Holland or let him walk as he did with Christian Wilkins and Robert Hunt to obtain a future compensatory draft pick. Mike then discusses the new contract Jared Goff signed today and how that will affect the money Tua will want now as he is working on a contract extension. Did the Goff contract give Tua’s agents leverage to demand more money from Miami? In closing, Mike discusses fake schedule leaks ahead of Wednesday Night’s official schedule release. All this and more is on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

APPLE PODCAST: CLICK HERE

Previous Guests on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast are Larry Csonka, Ricky Williams, Christian Wilkins, Mike Westhoff, Jarvis Landry, Albert Wilson, Mike Tannenbaum, Jeff Darlington, Michael Thomas, Phil Simms, Mike Greenberg, Dan Patrick, Sam Madison, OJ McDuffie, Ronnie Brown, Patrick Surtain, Oronde Gadsden, Omar Kelly, Richmond Webb, Armando Salguero, Hal Habib, Dave Hyde, Andy Slater, Troy Stradford, Jim “CRASH” Jensen, Alain Poupart, Jason Lieser, Marco Coleman, Mark Clayton, Ruthie Polinsky, Taybor Pepper, Ross Tucker, Todd Wade, Jay Fiedler, Patrick Cobbs, Orlando Alzugaray, Antwan Staley, Greg Likens, Cameron Wolfe, Safid Deen, David Furones, Manish Mehta, Jeff Fox, Clay Ferraro, Thomas Morstead, Tim Robbie, Shawn Wooden, Benjamin Allbright, Jim Florentine, Roy Wood Jr., Gary Myers, Jeff Wilson, Carlo DeVito, Allie Kiick, Zig Fracassi, JT The Brick, Frank “the Tank” Fleming, Tre Watson, Brandon Lang, Jeff Kerr, Charlie Potter, Tony Pauline, and Kevin Donnalley. BE SURE TO CHECK OUT OUR ARCHIVES TO LISTEN TO THOSE PREVIOUS GUESTS ON OUR PODCAST