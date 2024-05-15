“Build the trenches!” This is a saying I have heard many times from Dolphins fans for years. 2024 is no different, as Miami looks to have a top-three offense again this upcoming year.

One way to ensure it happens is to open up holes in the run game and have great pass protection. Miami needed help this off-season as starting right offensive guard Robert Hunt and starting center Connor Williams became free agents. Center Aaron Brewer was signed to take over Williams.

Left-starting offensive guard Isaiah Wynn is back, but unfortunately, he is injury-prone and only started six games last season. Miami was projected to draft an offensive guard in this year’s draft. How come they never addressed this position?

I will take a look at each round, inform you which offensive guards were selected in each round, see why General Manager Chris Grier made the selections he made, and inform you which player I would have selected instead.

First Round

Miami selected pass rusher Chop Robinson at pick 21. The only interior offensive lineman drafted in the first round was center Graham Barton at pick 26. Chris Grier loves to pick premium positions in the first two rounds, so drafting Chop Robinson makes sense.

Additionally, Chop was rated higher on their draft board and was the best player available. I love Chop Robinson, so I would have picked the same. Good job, Grier.

Second Round

At pick 55, Miami selected offensive tackle Patrick Paul from Houston. In the second round, the two interior offensive linemen were offensive guard Jackson Powers-Johnson at pick 44 and center Zach Frazier at pick 51.

This pick makes sense for another premium position in the early rounds for a need in 2025. Picking Jackson Powers-Johnson would have been nice, but he went 11 picks before Miami was selected. Picking Paul does not immediately help the offensive line since he will be a backup his rookie year, but he made the best sense and was the best pick.

Third Round

Unfortunately, the Dolphins did not have a third-round pick this year since it was forfeited, which hurt the team. Four starting-caliber offensive guards went in this round: Brandon Coleman at pick 67, Cooper Beebe at pick 73, Christian Hayes at pick 81, and Zach Minter at pick 85. Three of the four players drafted would have gone before Miami, meaning if Miami did have their third-round pick, they could have drafted Zach Minter. This was the round for the interior offensive linemen, and Miami could not capitalize.

Fourth Round

Miami traded up to the fourth round to select running back Jaylen Wright at pick 120. Only one offensive interior lineman was selected in offensive guard Mason McCormick, but he went at pick 119. Jaylen Wright was the best player on the board and the correct choice for Miami.

Fifth Round

Miami selected pass rusher Mohamed Kamara at pick 158. Only offensive guard Trevor Keegan was picked at 172. This is another premium position player who fell to the fifth round; too talented to pass up. I will always pick productive pass rushers over interior offensive linemen. Kamara was the right choice.

Sixth Round

Miami had two picks in this round: wide receiver Malik Washington at pick 184 and safety Patrick McMorris at pick 198. Five offensive guards went in this round: Sataoa Laumea at pick 179, Dylan McMahon at pick 190, Christian Mahogany at pick 210, Jarrett Kingston at pick 215, and Elijah Klein at pick 220. Malik Washington was another premium position player who fell and was too good to pass up. I would have selected Christian Mahogany over Patrick McMorris if I had the choice.

Seventh Round

With their last pick in the draft, the Dolphins selected wide receiver Tahj Washington at pick 241. Three offensive guards were selected: Travis Clayton at pick 221, C.J. Hanson at pick 248, and KT Leveston at pick 254. Tahj was the best player available and made the most sense with this pick.

Results

Miami made the right choice in each round except in round six, in my opinion. I understand the direction of the draft and trust that McDaniel and his staff have the right pieces on the offensive line to be successful.