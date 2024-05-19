On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike is back this Saturday evening, flying solo to talk about the big news in the world of the Miami Dolphins. On today’s show, he discusses the report on Friday from NFL Insider Jonathan Jones of CBS that Tua has “mostly” missed offseason workouts with the Dolphins. Mike explains why this story is a nothing-burger and why the Jonathan Jones report is accurate even though some Dolphins fans fail to accept reality. Mike breaks down what offseason workouts are and why Tua has missed some. He then discusses Tua’s contract situation and how it may play out over the next few months. All this and more is on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

