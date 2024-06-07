The Miami Dolphins running back room is one of the most intriguing aspects of the team heading into the 2024 NFL season.

With a mix of established veterans and promising newcomers, the competition for roster spots will be fierce this upcoming training camp.

The Dolphins must be more consistent on the ground this season, especially late in the season.

Running Back Room

Raheem Mostert: The Dolphins lead back who posted career numbers last season looks towards another great season. The depth of the backfield should keep him fresh and efficient all year long.

Jaylen Wright: The rookie third-round pick has impressed with his power and agility. He brings a new dynamic to the backfield, offering both inside running strength and the ability to catch passes out of the backfield. Look for another rookie running back to contribute for the Dolphins this season.

De’Von Achane: Achane had a monster rookie season and looks to take control of the Dolphins backfield. His ability to make people miss, his blazing speed, and his ability to receive make him a matchup nightmare for defensive coordinators.

Jeff Wilson Jr.: A reliable and versatile back, Wilson complements Mostert with his hard-nosed running style. He averaged 4.6 yards per carry last season and proved to be a valuable veteran asset.

Salvon Ahmed: Ahmed has shown flashes at times and provides depth with his speed and ability to contribute to special teams.

Chris Brooks: As an undrafted free agent last season who has great upside. Brooks faces an uphill battle but once again has the opportunity to impress this offseason and earn some carries.

Alec Ingold: Walter Payton Man of The Year Nominee, Fullback

OTA Highlights and Insights

The Dolphins’ OTAs have provided a glimpse into how the running backs are shaping up for the upcoming season. Various reports and statements from the coaching staff highlight the depth and potential for success.

Head Coach Mike McDaniel

“I have spent zero time trying to forecast that room because I respect supreme competition…We will get the best version of each individual in that room because of the way they encourage each other.” Once again, McDaniel is McDaniel. Yet, McDaniel’s approach to fostering a competitive yet supportive environment among the running backs ensures that each player strives to perform at their best and leaves the media on their toes.

Running Backs Coach Eric Studesville

“The running back room is full of some of the most selfish people because they are inherently there, and they all want to be the guy with the ball. There’s only one ball on every play; not everybody can get it.” Studesville’s comments highlight the depth of the group and the challenge of balancing individual ambitions with team success.

Offensive Coordinator Frank Smith

“Jaylen Wright has shown incredible versatility during OTAs. His ability to catch out of the backfield and power through tackles gives us many options on offense.” Smith’s remarks point to Wright’s potential to be a key contributor in running and passing games. These insights highlight the standout performances of Mostert, Wright, Achane, and Wilson during the offseason workouts, indicating their readiness for the upcoming season.

Roster Predictions

Given the depth and talent in the Dolphins’ running back room, not all players will make the final roster. Here is a look at who is likely to secure a spot and who might be on the bubble:

Locks to Make the Team

Raheem Mostert: As a proven veteran and the expected backfield leader, Mostert is a lock. Jaylen Wright: With his versatility and power, Wright brings a unique skill set that complements Mostert’s speed. De’Von Achane: The promising second-year player had an amazing rookie season and looks to improve in 2024.

On the Bubble

Salvon Ahmed: Ahmed has had moments of brilliance, but consistency has been an issue. His special team’s contributions could be his ticket to making the roster. Chris Brooks: Brooks has immense potential, but once again, Brooks will need to impress significantly in training camp and preseason games to make the team. Jeff Wilson Jr.: Wilson’s experience and reliability make him a crucial part of the rotation. However, with young depth and versatility, Wilson sees himself as being on the bubble.

Alec Ingold

Ingold gets his own category, as he is the only fullback on the roster. I consider him on the bubble as well. Yet keeping Ingold may be essential for the Dolphins to improve on their interior run game.

Importance of a Consistent Running Game

For the Dolphins to become true Super Bowl contenders, their running game must be more consistent. Last season, the Dolphins showed flashes of brilliance but often struggled with maintaining a reliable ground attack throughout games. The ability to run the ball effectively is crucial, especially in late-game situations where controlling the clock and keeping opposing offenses off the field becomes paramount.

Head Coach Mike McDaniel’s offensive philosophy emphasizes a balanced attack, leveraging both the run and the pass.

However, McDaniel must resist the temptation to abandon the run late in games, a tendency that was sometimes evident last season. Establishing a consistent running game keeps defenses honest and sets up play-action opportunities, creating a more dynamic and unpredictable offense.

The Miami Dolphins running back room is shaping to be one of the NFL’s most dynamic and competitive groups. With Raheem Mostert, Jaylen Wright, and De’Von Achane leading the charge, the Dolphins have a mix of speed, power, and youth that can adapt to various game situations. OTAs have highlighted the potential of this group, and as training camp and preseason games approach, the competition will only intensify.

To hoist the Lombardi Trophy, the Dolphins must ensure that their running game is consistent and that they remain a focal point throughout the season, especially in critical moments.

By maintaining a balanced offensive attack, McDaniel can maximize the talent in his backfield and guide the Dolphins’ offense to an even better 2024 season.