The Miami Dolphins have signed safety Marcus Maye, per Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report. Maye is 31 years old and was a former 2nd-round draft pick for the NY Jets in 2017. Maye played for the NY Jets between 2017 and 2021, and spent the last two seasons with the New Orleans Saints.

Maye has played in and started 77 career NFL games and has 8 interceptions during that time. He has only played in 10 and 7 games in the past two seasons, respectfully. In 2021, he only played in 6 games and the last time he played a full season was in 2020, which was his best season in his career.

Last season in New Orleans, he played in and started 7 games; he had 2 interceptions and 37 tackles.

Joining the Dolphins, he provides Miami with much-needed safety depth. This offseason, the Dolphins lost Brandon Jones and DeShon Elliott and only brought in 33-year-old Jordan Poyer. He will most likely be the primary backup to Jevon Holland and Jordan Poyer, along with Elijah Campbell, at the safety position.