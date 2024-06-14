Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network is reporting that Miami has signed soon-to-be 38-year-old Defensive end Calais Campbell to a contract.

Six-time Pro Bowl DE Calais Campbell is signing with the #Dolphins, sources tell me and @RapSheet. Campbell will turn 38 in September, but he’s still playing at a high level as he enters his 17th NFL season. pic.twitter.com/yqMiRYUUNE — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 14, 2024

Campbell has played with the Cardinals, Jaguars, Ravens, and, most recently, in 2023, the Atlanta Falcons. New Miami Dolphins position coach Anthony Weaver was Campbell’s position coach for the three seasons Campbell spent in Baltimore.

Campbell was a 2nd round pick in 2008 by the Cardinals, the 50th overall pick, and is known by Miami fans as the player who injured Ryan Tannehill in 2016 during a game that derailed Miami’s season in which they made the playoffs in Adam Gase’s first season.

Campbell has played in 244 NFL games, starting 225 of them. He has 105.5 sacks and three career interceptions. Last season with the Falcons he started and played in all 17 games, had 6.5 sacks and 56 tackles.

He will help replace the void left by Christian Wilkins and Raekwon Davis in Miami, and he is a day-one starter walking in the door. He is also someone who will help draw attention away from Zach Sieler, so teams will not be able to double-team him on a consistent basis.

One has to wonder at 38 how much he has left in the tank and how many snaps per game he can give you moving forward. Still, with Miami’s defensive line in shambles other than Sieler, he is a welcomed addition to this Dolphins roster heading into the 2024 season and should help tremendously.