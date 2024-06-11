On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike is up late with a breaking news audio show as the Dolphins signed free agent safety Marcus Maye on Monday evening. Mike talks about why Miami didn’t sign Justin Simmons and why Maye is a better fit for what the Miami Dolphins truly needed. He talks about Maye’s history of off-the-field incidents, his inability to stay on the field for the past three seasons, and how he fits in this Miami Dolphins secondary. Mike then discusses whether he thinks this is the last big move before training camp in late July or if any other names are out there. Miami may look to sign in the coming days and weeks. All this and more is on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast. Don’t forget to like, comment, and subscribe for more updates and insights on the latest Miami Dolphins and NFL news!

