The Miami Herald is reporting that former Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard allegedly sent inappropriate and sexually explicit photos to a minor in a revenge plot against the child’s mother and is now being sued by both the child and the mother. Howard was trying to get revenge against the mother because the female in question refused to get an abortion for a child she was carrying, for which Howard was the father.

Per the Miami Herald, “The document, filed Thursday by attorneys Cam Justice and Adriana Alcalde in Broward Circuit Court, requested that the then-minor be permitted to sue Howard in an ongoing case related to the NFL free agent allegedly sharing sex videos without consent. Judge Keathan Frink has to rule on whether he will be added to the lawsuit.

In May 2023, a woman who dated Howard the year before sued the four-time Pro Bowler after she learned via Instagram that Howard took sexually explicit videos of her — and shared them with other people, according to the complaint. The woman who DMed her said Howard sent videos of him having sex with multiple women “to make her mad because she didn’t want to have sex with him.”

The report also says, “In October 2022, her attorneys sent Howard a cease and desist letter, which demanded that he immediately stop sharing the explicit content with other people. Since the lawsuit was filed, Howard’s attorneys have tried to have the case thrown out multiple times, even citing that the woman previously asked him for a multi-million dollar payout.

In the Thursday filing, attorneys stated that Howard operated “by intimidation and force” and has engaged in “a similar pattern of conduct” with several people. Howard’s attorney hasn’t responded to the Miami Herald’s request for comment as of Thursday night.”

Per the lawsuit, the boy’s mother got pregnant with Howard’s child in September 2022, and Howard demanded that she immediately get an abortion. When she refused, Howard “went on a warpath against her,” per the child’s lawyer in this case. He seeked revenge and texted the minor sexually explicit photos of his mother, “causing significant emotional distress”, as stated in the lawsuit.

Part of the reason for the lawsuit is that the woman wants to ensure Howard does not share these photos with others.

This is not Xavien Howard’s first run-in with an ex-girlfriend; in November of 2023, Howard was accused of knowingly giving a woman genital herpes, and she filed a lawsuit against him that was later dropped.

He was also sued in 2023 for making a sex video with a female in which the female was unaware she was being recorded. Howard was accused of sharing the video with friends, and once she was made aware of the video, she went to Howard’s gated community and smashed his Bently with a baseball bat.

In 2019, Howard was arrested for domestic battery for assaulting his girlfriend at the time. Per the police report that ESPN obtained, Howard grabbed both of his girlfriend’s arms and pushed her against the mirrored glass wall in the hall of their bedroom, causing her to fall and land on his medical assistant’s walking crutch. An officer said he observed scratches and redness on her right wrist/forearm from Howard grabbing her and an abrasion and redness from the fall.

Howard was a 2nd-round draft pick by the Miami Dolphins in 2016 and played eight seasons with them before being released a few months back. Howard had 29 career interceptions for Miami and is generally considered the greatest cornerback in Miami Dolphins franchise history.

More on this story as it develops.