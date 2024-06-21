On this week’s Podcast, we talk about Calais Campbell. Chris Ragone talks up the Dolphin Defense. We all feel they could be a better unit than the 2023 group if the injury Gods are kind to us. Pete Prisco of CBS Sports made a top 100 list of NFL players and we look into his rankings. We close the show talking about Sunday Ticket and throwing Chris Grier some praise for his assembling of this roster considering how tight they’ve been up against the cap.

