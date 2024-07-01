Cam Smith, the highly talented defensive back who many thought was the steal of the draft last year, only played twenty snaps in his rookie season.

After boasting an impressive training camp and preseason, Smith got hurt, and his playing time went with it. Some blame former defensive coordinator Vic Fangio for many of the defensive woes last season, and the hope is Anthony Weaver can change that.

After replacing long-time Dolphin Xavien Howard with Kendall Fuller, the Dolphins have their number two position across from Jalen Ramsey set. This leaves the competition, most notably to Smith, Ethan Bonner, Kader Kohou Nik Needham, and Siran Neal, among others, to fill the Nickel and Dime packages.

I am a firm believer in Smith’s ability to do so. He has called Anthony Weaver’s defensive terminology “basically the same” as what he experienced at South Carolina. He has shown no dismay towards Fangio and his rookie season, calling it a learning experience.

Smith has been saying all the right things, including this when asked about Fangio: “Definitely,” he said. “A lot of the offensive side of the ball. Understanding football for real. Like he broke down everything — yardage, what people do in from the 40 to the 40, what people do from the 20s, stuff like that.”

Smith’s football IQ has gotten him to this point, and any more he could have added, on top of getting more physical and gaining NFL experience, will help him contribute to this Dolphins secondary.

Cam Smith’s familiarity with the defensive scheme is a significant advantage. As he mentioned, “Having similar terminology makes the transition smoother. I feel comfortable with what Coach Weaver is implementing, and I’m ready to step up and contribute.” We have seen the coaching staff be in Smith’s corner in the past, yet last season, he also said, was frustrating, and he felt like he was “losing his love for the game.” This will take a toll on a player, but he attributes his mom to helping him get through it.

The upcoming season presents a pivotal opportunity for Smith to establish himself as a reliable and impactful player in the Dolphins’ secondary. His physicality and renewed focus under Weaver’s defense could prove instrumental in solidifying the Dolphins’ defensive backfield.

With the team’s trust and a chance to showcase his abilities, Smith is poised to take the next step and fulfill the promise that made him such an exciting prospect.