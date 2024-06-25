Jeff Darlington of ESPN reports that he is less optimistic about a deal between the Miami Dolphins and Tua regarding a long-term contract extension. The Dolphins are not offering Tua a “market level” contract in line with the deals Jared Goff and Trevor Lawrence recently signed. Darlington also believes Jordan Love will get a new long-term deal before Tua.

ESPN NFL Live segment on Tua and a possible ew contract. @JeffDarlington reporting Miami isn’t offering him a “market contract “ and he is scaling back some of his optimism a deal gets done. pic.twitter.com/TeSJIVRg0V — DolphinsTalk.com (@DolphinsTalk) June 25, 2024

Since entering the league, Tua’s NFL career has been a roller coaster of sorts. He entered the NFL coming off a major hip injury he suffered during his senior year of college. Brian Flores, his first head coach with the Dolphins, didn’t connect with him, and there was a disconnect between the two and an ever-changing offensive philosophy.

In Tua’s third NFL season, Mike McDaniel replaced Flores, bringing an entirely new energy and offensive system to Miami, where Tua flourished.

From a statistical standpoint, Tua’s numbers have improved under McDaniel, and he is set up for success because he is surrounded by many offensive weapons.

There are still some concerns with Tua, though, such as his ability to win big games, beat good teams, and play well in December/January.

The main concern with Tua is the numerous concussions he suffered in 2022. He suffered at least two concussions, and many feel he suffered three, but it was covered up. No matter what the number is, in this day and age, with what we know about brain injuries, that many concussions in a short amount of time is something to monitor.