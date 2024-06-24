If you are a Miami Dolphins fan holding out hope the team may re-sign free agent center Connor Williams, it appears all hope is gone. Williams’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, was on WSVN 7 with Josh Moser Sunday evening and stated that his client agreeing to a deal with the Dolphins is “unlikely.”

Rosenhaus stated that his client wants to play center and not move to guard.

The Miami Dolphins filled their center position this offseason back in March when they acquired Aaron Brewer, so there would be no spot for Williams to play in Miami with the notion he does not want to move to guard.

Connor Williams update: Agent Drew Rosenhaus says he will be ready for #TrainingCamp after tearing his ACL in Week 11 last year. He added a deal with the Dolphins is “unlikely.” Williams is looking to play center, not guard like he did with Cowboys. #nflfreeagency #finsup pic.twitter.com/SYKfZXeRUw — Josh Moser (@TheMozKnowz) June 24, 2024

Williams played center for two seasons with the Dolphins in 2022 and 2023 and was one of the better all-around centers in the NFL, even though he had never played the position before signing with the Dolphins.

Williams tore his ACL on MNF in December last season in the first half of a game against the Tennessee Titans. The injury, per reports, was more severe than a typical ACL injury, and some thought it might force him into retirement. Per Rosenhaus, though, his client should be ready to start training camp and is looking to sign up with a new team to continue his career.