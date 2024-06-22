Tua Tagovailoa is up for a contract extension, and a Miami Dolphins LT said that Tua will be one of “the highest paid ever” QBs. Emmanuel Acho, James Jones, LeSean McCoy, and Dave Helman discuss whether or not Tua holds all the power in his contract negotiations with the Dolphins.
