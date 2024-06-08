Dolphins Wide Receivers Have Hilarious Response to Tua Tagovailoa’s Weight Loss

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has made it a personal goal to slim down after struggling last season. Pictures and videos from mini-camps show a thinner and faster player. When asked why weight loss was such a focus, he said he wants to work on his mobility and speed, which took a backseat to safety and durability last year.

It has been reported that the Miami Dolphins quarterback has dropped ten to fifteen pounds in the off-season. Many media sites have reported on the weight change, some saying it will be positive as Miami lacked mobility in the pocket last season.

Others say it could be negative due to the weight Tua gained while training judo and how his thinner frame could make him more prone to injury.

Most notably, however, media members were not the only ones who had something to say about the changes the quarterback made coming into this year.

Wide Receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle were asked about Tagovailoa’s weight loss. “I miss chubby Tua, man…He’s looking good, feeling good. Got to throw with him a lot this offseason, so he’s looking good,” Waddle said when asked.

Hill had a similar response jokingly suggesting the Dolphins quarterback was using a drug for Type 2 Diabetes “What I’m seeing out of Tua, man … I ain’t gonna lie. When I saw Tua at the Pro Bowl man I was kinda scared. Dude was fat as sh**. He was fat. He was chubby. I was like “hold on now, bruh…. bruh. Ryan Clark said you were kinda thicc, and he wasn’t lying.” Seeing him now and where he’s come from and how skinny he has gotten — what’s that stuff that everybody’s been taking? Ozempic? He HAD to be taking that, bruh.”