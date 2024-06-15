Jeremy Fowler of ESPN SportsCenter Friday stated that the Miami Dolphins and Tua Tagovailoa are “in the ballpark on a contract extension, and he wouldn’t be surprised if things start to heat up early next week as both sides look to make a deal official.

Per Fowler: “Miami is committed to doing something,” Fowler said Friday on ESPN’s SportsCenter. “Haven’t made a lot of progress as of yet, but I’m told they’ve been in talks, they’re at least in the ballpark, and I wouldn’t be surprised if this starts to heat up as early as next week because the Dolphins know this is the market and this is the leading passer from last year, played all 17 games, proved he could be durable, so he’s earned the coin, just depends on when Miami is going to put something on it.”

Since entering the league, Tua’s NFL career has been a roller coaster of sorts. He entered the NFL coming off a major hip injury he suffered during his senior year of college. His first head coach with the Dolphins, Brian Flores, didn’t connect with him, and there was a disconnect between the two and an ever-changing offensive philosophy from year to year.

In Tua’s third NFL season, Mike McDaniel replaced Flores, bringing an entirely new energy and offensive system to Miami, where Tua has flourished.

From a statistical standpoint, Tua’s numbers have improved under McDaniel, and he is set up for success because he is surrounded by many offensive weapons.

There are still some concerns with Tua, though, such as his ability to win big games, beat good teams, and play well in December/January.

The main concern with Tua is the numerous concussions he suffered in 2022. He suffered at least two concussions and many feel he suffered three, but it was covered up. No matter what the number is, in this day and age with what we know about brain injuries, that many concussions in a short amount of time is something to monitor.

In 2023, he played a full season and suffered no injuries, which was the first time this had happened for him since entering the NFL.

More on this story of Tua’s contract extension as it develops.