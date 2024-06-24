The town of Rock Valley, Iowa, was hit with severe weather conditions yesterday. Heavy rain storms poured six inches of rain over the town in just over seventy-two hours.

One house that sustained significant damage belongs to former Miami Dolphins linebacker Andrew Van Ginkle, his wife Sam, and their children.

The town had been using a levee for situations like this. The levee, an embankment built to prevent river overflow, had worked to this point, but early Saturday morning, the levee failed, and the town was quickly submerged. Iowa issued a state of emergency while Van Ginkle and other Iowans woke to their house filling with water.

Rock Valley is not the only city in the United States to experience rain storms this week. South Florida and southern Texas also experienced rain issues.

Sam Van Ginkle went to X to show photos and video of what happened to not only the Van Ginkle home but to the entire town of Rock Valley. Thankfully, the family is safe. The Van Ginkels are asking for prayers for their community during this difficult time.

Fins fans undoubtedly remember that Van Ginkle left the team in March during free agency to reunite with former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores when Van Ginkle signed with the Minnesota Vikings.

AVG was drafted by the Dolphins with the fifth-round pick back in 2019. He quickly became a fan favorite with his play on the field and personality off, some of which were displayed during Hard Knocks. Van Ginkle finished his five years in Miami with 17 sacks, 57 quarterback hits, and 250 tackles. This presence will surely be missed on the field and in the locker room.